Camila Cabello, Stereophonics & Aitch set for Global Awards 2020

Camila Cabello, Stereophonics, Aitch and Aled Jones & Russell Watson are the first acts confirmed to perform at The Global Awards 2020.

The awards with Very.co.uk takes place on Thursday, March 5 at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

Global is home to commercial radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC, and produces music events such as Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball and Summertime Ball, Capital XTRA’s Homegrown Live, Radio X Presents and Classic FM Live.

Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 are available from 9am on January 31, priced £49.99 (plus booking fees). A presale will be available from 9am on January 30. Register via Global.com.

Fans can vote now at vote.global.com or by downloading the Global Player app - and selecting Global Awards in the bottom menu.

The awards longlist is as follows:

BEST GROUP (category judged by committee) 5 Seconds Of Summer Panic At The Disco Jonas Brothers Stereophonics Catfish & The Bottlemen The Script Maroon 5 Coldplay Little Mix Young T & Bugsey Dan & Shay Bastille Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Meduza Blossoms BEST MALE (category judged by committee) Ed Sheeran Shawn Mendes Lewis Capaldi Stormzy Dave AJ Tracey Sam Fender Post Malone Khalid Tom Walker Calvin Harris Jax Jones Aitch Harry Styles Kygo BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee) Halsey Mabel Ava Max Rita Ora Pink Taylor Swift Freya Ridings Dua Lipa Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Cardi B Katy Perry Selena Gomez Lizzo Camila Cabello BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote) My Dad Wrote A Porno Sh**ged Married Annoyed Off Menu Today In Focus Dear Joan & Jericha Full Disclosure with James O'Brien Love Island Podcast David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon YouTuber News Doing It with Hannah Witton RunPod with Jenni Falconer From The Heart with Floella Benjamin The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast The Adam Buxton Podcast BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee) Ed Sheeran Jax Jones Mabel Lewis Capaldi Sam Smith Tom Walker Anne-Marie Sam Fender Stormzy Stereophonics Dua Lipa AJ Tracey Aitch Dave Young T & Bugsey BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote) Sheku Kanneh-Mason Isata Kanneh-Mason Nicola Benedetti Vikingur O?lafsson Lise Davidsen Sir Karl Jenkins Ludovico Einaudi MILOS? Anne-Sophie Mutter Alison Balsom Gareth Malone Alma Deutscher Aled Jones Russell Watson Hildur Guo?nado?ttir BEST HIP HOP OR RNB (category judged by public vote) AJ Tracey Dave Stormzy J Hus Headie One Post Malone Travis Scott Young T & Bugsey Khalid Aitch Chris Brown Jorja Smith NSG Krept & Konan D Block Europe BEST INDIE ACT (judged by public vote) Stereophonics Sam Fender Catfish & The Bottlemen Blossoms Gerry Cinammon The 1975 Liam Gallagher Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Foals The Courteeners Twenty One Pilots Florence & The Machine Vampire Weekend Jade Bird Two Door Cinema Club BEST POP (category judged by committee) Sam Smith Ed Sheeran Shawn Mendes Dua Lipa Anne-Marie Liam Payne Harry Styles Mabel Jax Jones Billie Eilish Tones & I Jonas Brothers Meduza Rita Ora Ariana Grande BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee) Ed Sheeran Pink Tom Walker Katy Perry Jess Glynne Lewis Capaldi Freya Ridings The Script Kygo & Whitney Houston Taylor Swift Maroon 5 Coldplay Sam Smith Ellie Goulding Bruno Mars