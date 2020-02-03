The power of radio to create hits is coming under question as Music Week research reveals that a minority of airplay smashes made the Top 20 streaming chart for 2019.
Based on Radiomonitor and Official Charts Company data, just nine of the Top 20 airplay hits of 2019 ended up in the equivalent audio streaming rundown. That represents little change on the previous year, when eight of the Top 20 airplay tracks also appeared in the Top 20 singles of ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now