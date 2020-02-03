The power of radio to create hits is coming under question as Music Week research reveals that a minority of airplay smashes made the Top 20 streaming chart for 2019.

Based on Radiomonitor and Official Charts Company data, just nine of the Top 20 airplay hits of 2019 ended up in the equivalent audio streaming rundown. That represents little change on the previous year, when eight of the Top 20 airplay tracks also appeared in the Top 20 singles of ...