Capital launches new radio station Capital Chill

Capital has launched its brand new radio station, Capital Chill, dedicated to playing a mix of chilled house, deep house and ambient dance music, including tracks from artists such as Massive Attack, Bonobo, Groove Armada, Chicane, Roysopp, Moby and more.

The station’s launch has followed the success of Capital Dance, which was launched in October 2020. Capital Dance has grown 54.1% year-on-year and now has nearly a million weekly listeners.

Capital Chill joins sister stations Capital, Capital Dance, Capital XTRA and Capital XTRA Reloaded on DAB Digital Radio across the UK.

“Following the huge success of Capital Dance, Capital XTRA and Capital XTRA Reloaded, I’m delighted to welcome Capital Chill to the family,” said founder and executive president of Global Ashley Tabor-King OBE. “The uplifting euphoria of non-stop chilled beats music will bring that Ibiza sunset vibe to your everyday, whether that’s working from home, after the gym or simply starting the day with uplifting ambient beats.”

Capital’s managing editor, Brent Tobin, said: “We know how much our listeners love dance music, so Capital Chill is the perfect addition to the Capital family, bringing non-stop chilled beats to your every day.”