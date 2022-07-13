Carver PR hires Josephin Meyer to head up music team

Carver PR has appointed Josephin Meyer to head up its music team, Music Week can reveal.

Meyer arrives from LD Communications where she worked on The Rolling Stones’s Sixty tour, The BRIT Awards, The Great Escape and Download Festival. She began her career at Syco Entertainment, where she spent five years working on TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor.

Carver’s music team is completed by fellow new hire Mimi Brock-Stark, who joins as publicist from Lander PR, and Daisy Dunn, who has been at the company since April 2021.

Josephin brings with her an incredible wealth of experience Megan Carver

MD Megan Carver said: “Josephin brings with her an incredible wealth of experience and success in PR, however most importantly, she shares our values. I am really excited for our music team to grow even further under Josephin’s fantastic guidance.”

Josephin Meyer said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Carver PR at such an incredibly exciting time and to be part of such a positive and passionate team. Working across an incredible roster, I cannot wait to continue to grow the music team and discover even more brilliant and new talent.”

Meyer and the team will work a roster including Yung Filly, Kamille, Barclaycard’s live music events, Capital FM’s Summertime Ball, Jinglebell Ball, Reading Festival, Latitude and Camp Bestival.

Carver PR was shortlisted at the 2022 Music Week Awards for its KSI press campaign.