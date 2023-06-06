Cat Burns and Sophie Ellis-Bextor among judges for Abbey Road Music Photography Awards

Abbey Road Studios have announced the second annual Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards, with a judging panel made up of figures including BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Cat Burns, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, publisher and film director Rankin, stylist and consultant Karen Binns (Wizkid & Tori Amos) and other influential names across the global creative industries.

Taking place on September 21 at Abbey Road, the ceremony will be celebrating the most memorable images from 2022 depicting live music, creative processes, diverse music scenes and the photographers who captured them.

Across the awards, are six open-entry categories and four invited categories with nominees and winners chosen by the judging panel.

The open-entry categories, which highlight undiscovered and emerging photographers, include Undiscovered Photographer Of The Year, Music Moment Of The Year, Live Music, In The Studio, Underground Scenes and Hip Hop 50, whilst the invited category awards are Portrait, Editorial, Artist At Work and Icon.

The Abbey Road Studios’ photographer in residence Simon Wheatley will also be joining the judging panel for the Underground Scenes category.

This year’s Music Photography Awards shortlisting panel comprises Sacha Lecca (Rolling Stone Magazine US and 2022 Music Photography Awards judge), alongside photographers Yana Yatsuk (winner of the 2022 Portrait Award) and DeShaun Craddock (finalist in the 2022 Zeitgeist category).

“I’m thrilled to announce the 2023 Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards is now officially open,” said Rankin. “The MPAs is close to my heart because I founded the awards together with Abbey Road. This is our opportunity to celebrate what music photography means, not just to the audience and the musicians, but to the photographers behind the lens. This year, I'll be giving you the opportunity to win a day's mentorship with me on a music shoot, so make sure to get your entry in before 18 July.”