Celeste to soundtrack Sky Sports Premier League coverage for new season

Celeste’s Stop This Flame single has been unveiled as the soundtrack of Sky Sports coverage of the Premier League for the coming season.

Released earlier this year on Polydor, the song stands to enjoy a boost from the association, with Sky Sports screening the majority of Premier League games at a time when every game is being televised due to the absence of crowds.

Celeste’s debut album has been delayed until 2021, with Polydor continuing work to break the singer in the meantime.

It will be heard during the title sequence and around advertising breaks on the coverage, which begins tonight (September 11) with Friday Night Football: Season Preview at 6pm.

Of the song, former Music Week cover star Celeste said: “In essence, Stop This Flame is a song about seeing it through to the end. Whether it’s about not letting go of love, not letting go of a dream or stridently coming through some form of adversity. The song has always evoked those feelings within me.”

The start of the football season is all about hopes and dreams, and this track portrays that brilliantly Gary Hughes, Sky Sports

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports director of football said: “We’re delighted to have Celeste’s Stop This Flame feature as our title music across our Premier League coverage this season. The start of the football season is all about hopes and dreams for millions of supporters up and down the country, and this track brilliantly portrays those feelings. We can’t wait for the Sky Sports Premier League titles to roll for the first time this season on Friday."

Stop This Flame has 124,608 UK sales, according to the Official Charts Company. It has 21,811,063 Spotify streams. Celeste, who won the BRITs Rising Star Award in February, has 1,365,534 listeners on the platform.

Celeste appeared in Music Week’s On The Radar column in June 2019, read that interview here. The Brighton singer starred on the cover of our New Music Special issue in January 2020.

PHOTO: Jenn Five