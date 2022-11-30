Central Cee, Knucks, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Nia Archives and more win at 25th MOBO Awards

The MOBO Awards was staged at London’s OVO Arena Wembley tonight for its return to the capital. It was also livestreamed on YouTube.

The ceremony was hosted by Chunkz and Yung Filly, and featured live performances and special guests including Nile Rodgers, Craig David, Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns, FLO, Eliza Rose, Beenie Man and Emeli Sandé, who performed a special tribute for the late Jamal Edwards MBE.

Founder and CEO Kanya King (pictured) wrote for Music Week about this year’s 25th edition.

Both Central Cee and Burna Boy won two awards. The UK rapper was named Best Male Act and won Video Of The Year for Doja, while the Nigerian superstar won for Best International Act and Best African Music Act.

PinkPantheress was named Best Female Act, while the MOBO Album Of The Year title for 2022 was shared by Knucks (Alpha Place) and Little Simz (Sometimes I Might Be Introvert).

Own Brand (Baddie) by Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st and Finch Fetti was named Song Of The Year. Nia Archives was crowned Best Electronic/Dance Act.

Craig David was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution award.

BBC One will broadcast the MOBO Awards 2022: Access All Areas special, hosted by 1Xtra’s DJ Target, on December 7 at 10.40pm. The show will feature highlights from the ceremony, exclusive behind the scenes action, performances and red carpet interviews.





WINNERS of the 25th MOBO AWARDS in association with Lucozade

BEST MALE ACT - CENTRAL CEE

BEST FEMALE ACT - PINK PANTHERESS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (joint winners) - KNUCKS - ALPHA PLACE / LITTLE SIMZ - SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT

SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE - DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI - OWN BRAND (BADDIE)

BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS - BRU-C

VIDEO OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH MCDONALD’S MCCRISPY - CENTRAL CEE - DOJA

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT - MAHALIA

BEST GRIME ACT - D DOUBLE E

BEST HIP HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS - D BLOCK EUROPE

BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH - K-TRAP

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT - BURNA BOY

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM - KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY – TOP BOY

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY - NELLA ROSE

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL - BOB VYLAN

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG - NIA ARCHIVES

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS - BURNA BOY

BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL - STILL SHADEY

BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM - EZRA COLLECTIVE

BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT - SKILLIBENG

BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK - INFLO

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - NILE RODGERS

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD - CRAIG DAVID

PAVING THE WAY AWARD SUPPORTED BY BBC 1XTRA - JAMAL EDWARDS MBE