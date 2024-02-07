Central Cee, Raye, Little Simz, Potter Payper, Sault and more win at 26th MOBO Awards

Central Cee, Raye, Little Simz, Potter Payper, Sault, Stormzy and Shygirl were among the winners at the 26th MOBO Awards in association with MOBOLISE.

The ceremony at Utilita Arena, Sheffield was livestreamed on YouTube, with BBC One to air the 26th MOBO Awards: Access All Areas show at 11.30pm on Friday, February 9. Presented by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s DJ Target, the TV special will include highlights from the ceremony, performances and red carpet interviews.

Performers included Ghetts (Pioneer Award winner), Sugababes (Impact Award), Soul II Soul (Lifetime Achievement Award), Cristale, DJ Spoony and Byron Messia.

The ceremony was hosted by Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack, with MOBO-nominated broadcaster Zeze Millz as the roaming co-host.

Central Cee won two awards at the MOBOs, triumphing in the categories Best Male Act and Song Of The Year for Dave collaboration Sprinter.

Following her record seven BRITs nominations, Raye won for Best Female Act at the MOBOs.

Other winners on the night included Potter Payper for Album Of The Year (Real Back In Style), Stormzy for Video Of The Year (Mel Made Me Do It), Sault for Best R&B/Soul Act, Little Simz for Best Hip-Hop Act, Bugzy Malone for Best Grime Act, K-Trap for Best Drill Act and Shygirl for Best Electronic/Dance Act.

Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective earned another victory with their MOBO for Best Jazz Act.

Drake & 21 Savage won the Best International Act award following the success of their collaboration album Her Loss.

In the wake of their chart success last year, Skindred were named Best Alternative Music Act at the MOBOs.

MOBOLISE is the career development platform from MOBO, which is now the headline sponsor of the MOBO Awards.

The 26th MOBO Awards in association with MOBOLISE – WINNERS

1 BEST MALE ACT - CENTRAL CEE

2 BEST FEMALE ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH SHEAMOISTURE - RAYE

3 ALBUM OF THE YEAR - POTTER PAYPER - REAL BACK IN STYLE

4 SONG OF THE YEAR SUPPORTED BY BBC RADIO 1XTRA - CENTRAL CEE & DAVE - 'SPRINTER'

5 BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE NEW MOVIE ‘BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE’ - TUNDE

6 VIDEO OF THE YEAR - STORMZY - 'MEL MADE ME DO IT' (DIRECTED BY KLVDR)

7 BEST R&B/SOUL ACT - SAULT

8 BEST HIP HOP ACT - LITTLE SIMZ

9 BEST GRIME ACT - BUGZY MALONE

10 BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH - K-TRAP

11 BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT (US) - DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

12 BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM - DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT - SNOWFALL

13 BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY SUPPORTED BY BET UK - SHXTSNGIGS

14 BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH LOCO MUSIC - ASAKE

15 BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT - VALIANT

16 BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM - EZRA COLLECTIVE

17 BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL - SKINDRED

18 BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY BEMA & MIXMAG - SHYGIRL

19 BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK - INFLO

20 BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL - LIMOBLAZE

21 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – SOUL II SOUL

22 IMPACT AWARD – SUGABABES

23 PAVING THE WAY AWARD – DAME JESSICA ENNIS-HILL

24 PIONEER AWARD – GHETTS