Chappell Roan crowned BBC Radio 1 Sound Of 2025 winner

Chappell Roan has been announced as the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2025 poll.

The US star topped the list voted for 180 industry experts and artists including Elton John, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith.

As usual, the Top 5 was revealed, with Ezra Collective in second spot, Barry Can’t Swim at No.3, Myles Smith and No.4 and English Teacher at No.5. Confidence Man, Doechii, Good Neighbours, Kneecap, Mk.Gee and Pozer were the other acts on the longlist.

She was the most exciting artist of the last 12 months and is now set to be THE artist of the next 12 months Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

Jack Saunders said: “No one deserves this accolade more than Chappell Roan. She was the most exciting artist of the last 12 months and is now set to be THE artist of the next 12 months. The success is all her own doing: standing tall in the face of the doubters and keeping her community close to fuel the energy of her shows and musical movements. Congratulations Chappell, 2025 is your year!”

Chappell Roan is signed to Island and topped the UK albums chart with The Rise And Fall Of A Midwestern Princess last year. Speaking to Music Week in the wake of the record hitting No.1, Island EMI Label Group president Louis Bloom was full of praise.

“To have a No.1 album in the UK is a phenomenal achievement,” Bloom told us. “She is a complete perfectionist and has made a record that is both reflective of the time and timeless and it’s wonderful to see Chappell getting the attention and acclaim she deserves. I also have to congratulate and thank her manager Nick Bobetsky as well as Justin and Imran from Island US. We are privileged to have played our part in the rise of the Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan.”

The Grammy-nominated album has 306,369 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. Roan’s single Good Luck, Babe! has 1,229,207 sales.

Past winners of the Sound Of poll include 50 Cent, Adele, Haim, The Last Dinner Party, and more.

Subscribers can read our Hitmakers interview with Dan Nigro, in which he tells the story of Good Luck, Babe!, here.