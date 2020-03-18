Charles Lloyd, Philip Bailey, Anderson Paak and Celeste lead Jazz FM Awards 2020 nominations

Charles Lloyd, Philip Bailey, Anderson Paak and Celeste are among the nominations for the Jazz FM Awards 2020 shortlist.

The 2020 ceremony also welcomes a new category to proceedings. Venue Of The Year will see Church Of Sound, Love Supreme Festival and Manchester’s Band On The Wall amongst those in contention. This, alongside Album Of The Year and the PRS For Music UK Jazz Act Of The Year will be decided by public vote.

The PPL Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Award and Impact Award recipients will be announced ahead of the ceremony.

An official press release stated that the night will feature “an array of world-class performances and a host of special guests, to be revealed very soon.”

Speaking about the event, Andrea C Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “I am delighted that we are once again supporting the Jazz FM Awards, celebrating the brightest stars in the jazz, soul and blues community. The UK Jazz Act of the Year award is always hotly contested and we’re looking forward to seeing who the public vote as the winner. Congratulations to everyone nominated across all the awards, your creativity, innovation and vision continues to inspire us.”

Public voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and will close on Wednesday April 15 at 23:59.

You can see the full list of 2020 nominations below:

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Rosie Turton

Xhosa Cole

Yelfris Valdés

THE DIGITAL AWARD

Chiminyo

Jacob Collier

Jazz re:freshed

THE INNOVATION AWARD

Jazz Re:freshed

Moses Boyd

Sarathy Korwar

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Binker Golding

Mark Kavuma

Shirley Tetteh

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Branford Marsalis

Charles Lloyd

Kris Davis

SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR

Anderson Paak

Celeste

Philip Bailey

BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR

Keb’ Mo’

Gary Clark Jr

Jon Cleary

VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Alice Zawadzki

Georgia Cécile

Judi Jackson

PUBLIC VOTE

PRS FOR MUSIC UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Joe Armon-Jones

Seed Ensemble

Yazz Ahmed

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley Henry – Beautiful Vinyl Hunter

Binker Golding – Abstractions Of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers

Branford Marsalis Quartet – The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul

Jazzmeia Horn – Love And Liberation

Seed Ensemble – Drift Glass

Yazz Ahmed – Polyhymnia

VENUE OF THE YEAR

Band On The Wall, Manchester

Church Of Sound

Love Supreme Festival

Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club

The Verdict, Brighton

Vortex, Dalston

