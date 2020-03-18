Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charles Lloyd, Philip Bailey, Anderson Paak and Celeste lead Jazz FM Awards 2020 nominations

March 18th 2020 at 7:00PM
Charles Lloyd, Philip Bailey, Anderson Paak and Celeste are among the nominations for the Jazz FM Awards 2020 shortlist.

The 2020 ceremony also welcomes a new category to proceedings. Venue Of The Year will see Church Of Sound, Love Supreme Festival and Manchester’s Band On The Wall amongst those in contention. This, alongside Album Of The Year and the PRS For Music UK Jazz Act Of The Year will be decided by public vote. 

The PPL Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Award and Impact Award recipients will be announced ahead of the ceremony.

An official press release stated that the night will feature “an array of world-class performances and a host of special guests, to be revealed very soon.”

Speaking about the event, Andrea C Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “I am delighted that we are once again supporting the Jazz FM Awards, celebrating the brightest stars in the jazz, soul and blues community. The UK Jazz Act of the Year award is always hotly contested and we’re looking forward to seeing who the public vote as the winner. Congratulations to everyone nominated across all the awards, your creativity, innovation and vision continues to inspire us.”

Public voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and will close on Wednesday April 15 at 23:59.

You can see the full list of 2020 nominations below:

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR
Rosie Turton
Xhosa Cole
Yelfris Valdés

THE DIGITAL AWARD
Chiminyo
Jacob Collier
Jazz re:freshed

THE INNOVATION AWARD 
Jazz Re:freshed
Moses Boyd
Sarathy Korwar

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR 
Binker Golding
Mark Kavuma
Shirley Tetteh

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR 
Branford Marsalis
Charles Lloyd
Kris Davis

SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR
Anderson Paak
Celeste
Philip Bailey 

BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR
Keb’ Mo’
Gary Clark Jr
Jon Cleary 

VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 
Alice Zawadzki
Georgia Cécile
Judi Jackson 

 PUBLIC VOTE

PRS FOR MUSIC UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR
Joe Armon-Jones
Seed Ensemble
Yazz Ahmed

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 
Ashley Henry – Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Binker Golding – Abstractions Of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers
Branford Marsalis Quartet – The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul
Jazzmeia Horn – Love And Liberation
Seed Ensemble – Drift Glass
Yazz Ahmed – Polyhymnia

VENUE OF THE YEAR 
Band On The Wall, Manchester
Church Of Sound
Love Supreme Festival
Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club
The Verdict, Brighton
Vortex, Dalston

