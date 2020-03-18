Charles Lloyd, Philip Bailey, Anderson Paak and Celeste lead Jazz FM Awards 2020 nominations

Charles Lloyd, Philip Bailey, Anderson Paak and Celeste are among the nominations for the Jazz FM Awards 2020 shortlist.
The 2020 ceremony also welcomes a new category to proceedings. Venue Of The Year will see Church Of Sound, Love Supreme Festival and Manchester’s Band On The Wall amongst those in contention. This, alongside Album Of The Year and the PRS For Music UK Jazz Act Of The Year will be decided by public vote.
The PPL Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Award and Impact Award recipients will be announced ahead of the ceremony.
An official press release stated that the night will feature “an array of world-class performances and a host of special guests, to be revealed very soon.”
Speaking about the event, Andrea C Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “I am delighted that we are once again supporting the Jazz FM Awards, celebrating the brightest stars in the jazz, soul and blues community. The UK Jazz Act of the Year award is always hotly contested and we’re looking forward to seeing who the public vote as the winner. Congratulations to everyone nominated across all the awards, your creativity, innovation and vision continues to inspire us.”
Public voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and will close on Wednesday April 15 at 23:59.
You can see the full list of 2020 nominations below:
BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR
Rosie Turton
Xhosa Cole
Yelfris Valdés
THE DIGITAL AWARD
Chiminyo
Jacob Collier
Jazz re:freshed
THE INNOVATION AWARD
Jazz Re:freshed
Moses Boyd
Sarathy Korwar
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Binker Golding
Mark Kavuma
Shirley Tetteh
INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR
Branford Marsalis
Charles Lloyd
Kris Davis
SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR
Anderson Paak
Celeste
Philip Bailey
BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR
Keb’ Mo’
Gary Clark Jr
Jon Cleary
VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Alice Zawadzki
Georgia Cécile
Judi Jackson
PUBLIC VOTE
PRS FOR MUSIC UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR
Joe Armon-Jones
Seed Ensemble
Yazz Ahmed
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley Henry – Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Binker Golding – Abstractions Of Reality Past and Incredible Feathers
Branford Marsalis Quartet – The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul
Jazzmeia Horn – Love And Liberation
Seed Ensemble – Drift Glass
Yazz Ahmed – Polyhymnia
VENUE OF THE YEAR
Band On The Wall, Manchester
Church Of Sound
Love Supreme Festival
Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club
The Verdict, Brighton
Vortex, Dalston
