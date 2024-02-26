Chase & Status win BRITS 2024 Producer Of The Year award

Ahead of the ceremony on Saturday night, The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard has named electronic duo Chase & Status as winners of the Producer Of The Year award.

Chase & Status are performing on the show with Becky Hill. The duo are nominated in the Group Of The Year category.

The BRIT Awards 2024 takes place at The O2 on Saturday, March 2 and is hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp. It is broadcast live from 8.30pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Chase & Status were the first artists since 2010 to have four singles simultaneously in the UK Top 40 – Baddadan, Liquor + Cigarettes, Selecta and Disconnect. Featuring Becky Hill, Disconnect garnered 48 million UK streams alone.

“With 2.2 billion streams worldwide across their catalogue, and 9.11 billion streams on productions they are credited on, Chase & Status have cemented themselves as a formidable force as artists and producers,” said a statement.

Their production credits feature on works in the last 12 months by artists including Casisdead, Goddard, Luude, Becky Hill, Bugzy Malone, Paloma Faith and Venbee, with other credits previously for acts such as Rihanna, Kano, Rita Ora, Tinie Tempah, Example, Plan B, Kurupt FM and Pip Millett. A sold-out UK tour is also underway this month with shows in Cardiff, London and Manchester.

The BRIT award for Producer Of The Year has been voted on by a select panel of expert judges. Previous recipients include David Guetta, Inflo, Calvin Harris and Steve Mac.

Chase & Status have been at the heart of UK dance music for two decades Damian Christian

Commenting on the Producer Of The Year award win, Chase & Status said: &ldquo ;We couldn’t be more proud – we’ve been flying the flag for British music now for a long time, we’re super proud of all the music that has come out of the UK. As producers, and as a creative duo, I think we are probably in one of the best places we’ve been.”

Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records and chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, added: "For two decades Chase & Status have been at the heart of UK dance music. As one of the most progressive and prolific groups around, it's no surprise that they are still at the top of their game. After an incredible 2023, Chase & Status thoroughly deserve to be crowned Producers Of The Year. Congratulations to Saul and Will – I can't wait to see what you have in store for us on Saturday night."

Along with Becky Hill X Chase & Status, confirmed performers include Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue (who will be honoured as BRITs Global Icon), Raye, Rema and Tate McRae.