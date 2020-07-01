Chris Country launches new show to spotlight UK country talent

Digital radio station Chris Country is launching a new weekly show focusing exclusively on UK country artists.

Presented by The Wandering Hearts founder Tim Prottey-Jones (pictured), CountryLine Homegrown contains an hour of hand-picked UK talent - from emerging acts to established stars - every Wednesday at 8pm.

The first show, airing this week, includes an exclusive new recording from UK artist Twinnie.

“This is such an incredible time for the UK scene, and I’m so excited to be able to share the cream of our homegrown country artists with Chris Country’s listeners," said Prottey-Jones. "There are so many artists that deserve to be heard; and I’m encouraging them to send me their music for possible inclusion in the show.”

Launched in 2013, Chris Country was acquired by CountryLine earlier this year. Its other presenters include Bobby Bones and Kix Brooks in Nashville, plus John Collins, Mikey Faulkner and founder Chris Stevens in the UK.