Chris Dean launches new independent PR company Gardenia Publicity

Chris Dean – the former head of press at Wilful Publicity – has launched a new UK-based independent music PR company christened Gardenia Publicity.

Gardenia’s clients currently include Big Machine Label Group with The Cadillac Three and Daughtry, Concord Label Group with Bella White, Nat Myers, and US rock band The Revivalists, plus Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Among other key clients are Desertfest, Snakefarm Records, Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett, Ben Harper, plus Earache Records with The Dust Coda.

Dean has amassed over 15 years of experience in the music industry. Beginning his career working for Duff Press, he went on to become head of online and regional promotions, with clients including Slash, Kiss, Motorhead, Rush and Def Leppard, plus brands like Gibson Guitars.

Most recently, Dean served as head or press at Wilful Publicity, working with A Thousand Horses, Alice In Chains, Ayron Jones, Brent Cobb, Cheap Trick, Counting Crows, Crown Lands, Don Broco, Fantastic Negrito, Iron Maiden, Jerry Cantrell, Levellers, Marcus King, Ocean Alley, Sam Williams, The Cadillac Three, The Struts and more.

Speaking about the launch of his new company, Dean said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to start Gardenia and this brand new chapter. Although I’ve worked in PR for a long time now, I remain excited about its challenges and triumphs, with this endeavour providing a chance to push myself by establishing a brand synonymous with exciting artists and innovative campaigns.”