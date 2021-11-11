Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce win at 2021 CMA Awards

The CMA Awards returned to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, delivering a broadcast celebrating the best in country music.

Luke Combs, who performed his single Doin’ This, received the night’s top honour of CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for the artist.

Chris Stapleton was the night’s biggest winner, taking home four wins for CMA Album, Single, Song and Male Vocalist of the Year, while also being recognised for his work as a producer on his album and single.

Brothers Osborne won CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, while Jimmie Allen received CMA New Artist of the Year.

Carly Pearce was named CMA Female Vocalist of the Year for the first time. Old Dominion continued their reign as CMA Vocal Group of the Year, having now won four years in a row.

“Country music as an artform has always been about storytelling, and this year’s CMA Awards broadcast, from performances to acceptance speeches, featured an incredibly wide range of stories – deeply personal stories, unifying stories, and fun and light-hearted stories,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “That is what makes this genre truly special, and we are so proud to have provided a platform for all of the incredible artists featured on this year’s CMA Awards to share their authentic selves with viewers around the globe. There was something poetic about returning to our home at Bridgestone Arena this year, and I am positive that I am not alone in wanting to relive the evening’s many magical moments.”

The winners of The 55th Annual CMA Awards are:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

Starting Over

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen