Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce win at 2021 CMA Awards

November 11th 2021 at 4:57PM
The CMA Awards returned to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, delivering a broadcast celebrating the best in country music

Luke Combs, who performed his single Doin’ This, received the night’s top honour of CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for the artist. 

Chris Stapleton was the night’s biggest winner, taking home four wins for CMA Album, Single, Song and Male Vocalist of the Year, while also being recognised for his work as a producer on his album and single. 

Brothers Osborne won CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, while Jimmie Allen received CMA New Artist of the Year.

Carly Pearce was named CMA Female Vocalist of the Year for the first time. Old Dominion continued their reign as CMA Vocal Group of the Year, having now won four years in a row. 

“Country music as an artform has always been about storytelling, and this year’s CMA Awards broadcast, from performances to acceptance speeches, featured an incredibly wide range of stories – deeply personal stories, unifying stories, and fun and light-hearted stories,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “That is what makes this genre truly special, and we are so proud to have provided a platform for all of the incredible artists featured on this year’s CMA Awards to share their authentic selves with viewers around the globe. There was something poetic about returning to our home at Bridgestone Arena this year, and I am positive that I am not alone in wanting to relive the evening’s many magical moments.”  

The winners of The 55th Annual CMA Awards are: 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR 

Luke Combs 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton 

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR  

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton 

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

SONG OF THE YEAR 

Starting Over 

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson  

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

Carly Pearce 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR 

Old Dominion  

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR 

Brothers Osborne 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR  

Half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) 

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR  

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

Half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) 

Director: Patrick Tracy 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Jimmie Allen 

 

 

 

 



