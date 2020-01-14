Clara Amfo announces This City podcast

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo has announced the launch of her new podcast, This City.

This City promises to reveal the stories, hidden gems and certified spots tried by some of London's most recognisable names and others for whom the capital holds a special place in their heart.

Each week, the podcast will provoke debate online about how different places in London mean different things for different people.

Produced by 4th Floor Creative, music guests will include Sugababes, Mark Ronson, Little Simz and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall.

As well as music artists and producers, This City will also feature a host of sporting stars and BAFTA award-winning actors. It begins on Tuesday, January 21 with special guest Mo The Comedian.