Classic Album Sundays to return in January

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations earlier this year, Classic Album Sundays launched a free live-streamed series – christened My Classic Album – alongside its Patreon subscription service.

Hosted by CAS founder Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Worldwide FM broadcaster & DJ Tina Edwards, NTS DJ and ex-Boiler Room host Raj Chauduri – and funded by Arts Council England Cultural Relief Fund – the DIY concept series sees an artist take a deep dive on an album that has defined their journey.

To date, the weekly show has featured a line-up of guests including Kae Tempest, Goldie, Moses Boyd, Gary Crosby OBE, Black Midi and, most recently, Nitin Sawhney [pictured]. The latest episode saw Sawhney explore his Mercury nominated album Beyond Skin, with the discussion covering how race, identity and experiences of growing up in an area inhabited by the National Front informed its creation.

My Classic Album is now set to return streaming live every Sunday from January 10 at 8pm via YouTube and Facebook.

Speaking about the series, CAS founder Colleen Murphy said: “I’m very excited about My Classic Album as we are bringing together a diverse range of dynamic artists, celebrating records that have changed the cultural landscape. In-depth music listening is a healing force that is much needed in this challenging time, and these revealing interviews will inspire viewers to turn off from daily life and give the album a spin themselves. I’m also grateful to be in a position to help support the presenters, creatives and artists involved in the My Classic Album series, which has been made possible by the Arts Council England Culture Recovery Fund.”