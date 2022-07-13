Classic FM and Smooth presenter Margherita Taylor named as Global's senior talent & content advisor

Global has announced several high-profile promotions to the senior team of director of broadcasting and content, James Rea.

The teams responsible for artist relations, booking guests on Global’s radio brands and digital platforms, and booking acts for Global’s flagship events, will now be combined into one team under the leadership of new group head of talent, music and artist relations, Mark Findlay.

Findlay, whose promotion will see him report directly to James Rea, will have overall responsibility for an multi-platform strategy.

Classic FM and Smooth presenter Margherita Taylor (pictured) has joined Global’s broadcast and content leadership team as senior talent and content advisor. Taylor is one of Global’s longest-serving radio presenters, having joined the company in 1993.

Ryan Hunter, currently Capital FM’s deputy managing editor, has been promoted to group head of brand content, events & specials for Global Player. The role will be responsible for accelerating the Global Player-first strategy, spanning all Global’s radio brand and special event content on Global Player.

Capital Xtra programming manager Lisa Cheung is promoted to deputy managing editor, reporting to Matt Deverson, managing editor of Capital Xtra.

Russ Evans joins James Rea’s core team as group head of music programming. He will continue to oversee Heart’s music and will now expand his role to support managing editors in developing the music strategy and teams on all brands.

James Rea, director of broadcasting & content, said: “These are key appointments to my senior team to make sure Global is in the best shape and as focused as ever to deliver for our audiences now and in the future. We also continue to accelerate our Global Player first strategy, including developing and innovating with unique content from our flagship moments from all brands across the year, with Global Player fully integrated and cross-promoted across all of our platforms. I’d like to congratulate all those in their new roles at Global today!”