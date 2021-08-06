Club class: 2021/22 season music industry football supporters A-Z (part 1)

Less than a month since a thrilling Euro 2020 tournament climaxed (inevitably) with an England penalty shootout defeat, it's time for club football to regain the spotlight.
The lack of crowds put a dampener on much of last season, but with 2021/22 set to see a return to full stadiums, the upcoming campaign promises to be a classic.
With the Football League set to kick off tonight with Bournemouth v West Brom, here, we present the first part of the 2021/22 edition of our music industry football supporters A-Z in association with Shoot Music (sign up for the 'Shoot Music Week League' Fantasy Premier League here). This list features a rundown of supporters of clubs outside England's top flight...
ABERDEEN
Andy Hannah, Bright Dead Things
Graeme Park, Graeme Park Productions
James Bruce, Usher Hall
AC MILAN
Sam Batista, Kinda
Veronica Romani, Nettwerk Music Group UK
AFC WIMBLEDON
Alex Eden-Smith, Columbia
Andy McQueen, Notting Hill Music Group
Iain McNay, Cherry Red
Sam Comley, SoundAct
AJAX
David Dollimore, RCA UK
Edwin Schroter, PIAS
Martijn Swier, Endless Music
ASHTON ATHLETIC
Jake Crossland, Partisan Records
ATLETICO MADRID
Carlos De Los Santos, Submarine Cat
AYR UNITED
Cam Blackwood, Producer
BARCELONA
Christian D'Acuna, The O2
BARNET
Michael Neidus, Demon Music Group
BARNSLEY
Ian Winwood, Freelance
Pete Downton, AudienceNet
Sam Ryder, ASM Global
BATH CITY
Emily Cooper, Everything Counts/Red Light Management
BIRMINGHAM CITY
Craig Jennings, Raw Power
Dan Hudson, Freelance
Derek Allen, Warner Music
Jason Ellis, Positiva
Lyle Bignon, Birmingham Music Coalition
BLACKBURN ROVERS
Matt Riley, AWAL
Ryan Lofthouse, Closer Artists
BOLTON WANDERERS
Barney Dick, Crowd Control Media
Tom Pakinkis, Freelance
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Nina Radojewski, AIM
BOSTON UNITED
Kerry Adams, SoundAct
BOURNEMOUTH
Bonita McKinney, Ingrooves
Darrin Woodford, Submarine Cat
James Wadsworth, Underscorepart3
Keith Ames, The Musician
Ryan Balch, Leighton-Pope Organisation
BRACKLEY TOWN
Nick Morley, Completely Independent Distribution
BRADFORD CITY
George Holmes, This Feeling
BRISTOL CITY
Alex Griffin, GRM Daily
Harry Parslow, TourLife
Sam Moore, NME
Steve Marsh, Mascot Label Group
BRISTOL ROVERS
Andy Fulterer, Rosecolored Records
Jess Patridge, London In Stereo
BURY AFC
Paddy Kinsella, Stay Loose
CAMBRIDGE UNITED
James Parrish, Prescription PR
Steve Sexton, Sister Ray
CARDIFF CITY
Andy Bibey, New Pin Management
Guy Lowman, AIM
Jon Stickler, Stereoboard
Sophie Williams, Stereoboard
CELTIC
Bjorn Sandberg, FUGA
Brian Rose, Apple
Caitlin Connor, Polydor Records
Chris Loomes, DF Concerts
Craig Johnston, DF Concerts
Damian Christian, Atlantic Records UK
Joe Patten, DHP Family
Josh Casey, DF Concerts
Katie Baptie, DawBell
Kieran Devlin, The 405
Liam Spencer, Echelon Talent Agency
Louie John Lowis, BUW Management
Paul McCallum, A Badge Of Friendship
Scott Kirkwood, Kingdom Management
Sean Cooney, Sean Cooney PR
Tony Inglis, Freelance
CHARLTON ATHLETIC
Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster
Dan Tyler, Shoot Music
Jordan Gaster, Sandbag
Mark Barber, Radiocentre
Paul Clements, MPA Group
CHELTENHAM TOWN
Gus Hully, Official Charts Company
CHESTERFIELD
John Drury, The SSE Arena, Wembley
COLCHESTER UNITED
Steve Lamacq, BBC Radio 6 Music
Thom Denson, Satellite 414
COVENTRY CITY
Ceri Dixon, Rubyworks
Charlie Murdoch, Highfield Music
Jack Clothier, Alcopop! Records
John Dawkins, Various Artists
Jonny McDonnell, Kantar
Lee Hopkins, Kantar
Luke Arthur, Townsend Music
Paul Butcher, Kantar
Rachel Buswell, Domino
CREWE ALEXANDRA
Paul Sexton, Freelance
DERBY COUNTY
Brett James, 586 Music
Charlie Brun, DawBell
Gemma Samways, Freelance
James Windle, DawBell
Jason Rackham, PIAS Cooperative
Nat Webb, RatCat Studios
Nav Sidhu, Hopeless Records
DONCASTER ROVERS
James McMahon, Freelance
DORCHESTER TOWN
Tom Aylott, Plectrumm
DULWICH HAMLET
Matt Walker, Closer Artists
DUNDEE
Robin Murray, Clash
DUNDEE UNITED
Kevin Brown, All Sides Music
Paul Smernicki, Manager
EXETER
Dan Ealam, FKP Scorpio
FULHAM
Jaik Bramley-Fenton, GRM Daily
James Hingle, Kerrang!
Josh Ledger, Free Trade Agency
Laura Davidson, AEG Presents
Lauren Hales, Halestorm PR
Nick Cave, WME
Simon Rugg, BMG
Steve Crosby, Sounds Like A Hit
GILLINGHAM
Nicola Tuer, Sony Music UK
GRIMSBY TOWN
Luke Twyman, One Beat PR
Paul McDonald, Closer Artists
Sam Lenthall, Virgin Music UK
Steve Phillips, Carry On Press
HARTLEPOOL
Matt Pilcher, F That
HEARTS
Andy Cook, CAA
Antony Hamer-Hodges, London College Of Creative Media
HIBERNIAN
Gordon Smart, Broadcaster
Iain Mackay, Universal Music Publishing
Kate Malcolmson, Someone Great PR
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Eve Boothroyd, Sister Ray
Francine Gorman, Ja Ja Ja Nordic
Joe Allott, Production Park
Liam James Ward, Warner Music
Patrick Swift, Freelance
HULL CITY
Julian Palmer, Columbia
Tom Churchill, Hive Mind PR
Will Featherby, WMP
IPSWICH TOWN
Ben Knight, One Little Independent Records
Ian McAndrew, Wildlife Entertainment
Marcus Brooke-Smith, Level Two
Mark McQuillan, Republic Of Music
Martin Talbot, Official Charts Company
Matt Bisgrove, Heartbreakers Bar And Venue
Matt Gringo, Gringo Records
Paul Sheehan, BBC Radio
Stuart Galbraith, Kilimanjaro Live
KILMARNOCK
Billy Kiltie, 23rd Precinct
Luke Gregory, Remote Control
Stuart Stenhouse, EmuBands
LENS
Tom Labecki, Kobalt Music
LEYTON ORIENT
Kevin Callus, DawBell
Lorraine Dourado, Warner Music
LINCOLN CITY
Chris Coleshaw, Wall Of Sound PR
Joe Davies, Academy Events
Luke Morton, Kerrang!
Sam Wilkinson, Production Park
LUTON TOWN
Barney Hunter, PPL
Emma Banks, CAA
John Earls, Freelance
Kathleen Alder, WildKat PR
Marc Sheinman, SEG Music
Mitch Page, Scruff Of The Neck
Rob Stringer, Sony Music
MACCLESFIELD TOWN
Matt Woolliscroft, SJM Concerts
MANSFIELD TOWN
Gary Playfoot, WME
MIDDLESBROUGH
Henry Carden, Twisterella Festival
Joe Breton, PRS For Music
Olly Lester, Universal Music Group
Pappa Slab, Black Slab Records
Paul Veitch, Globe
Rachael Devine, Kiss FM
Richard Skilbeck, Club Biscuit
Simon Dixon, Bray & Krais
Tom Paul, Capitol UK
MILLWALL
Alex Bean, RCA
Callum McPhee, Warner Music
Courtney Rosemeyer, Super Cat PR
Danielle Simmonett, UTA
Gary Howard, UTA
Greg Turner, Globe/Universal Music
Kim Astley-Cooper, Super Cat PR
Louis Lloyd, AEG Presents
Ollie Ebdon, Warner Music
NORTHAMPTON TOWN
Brendan Walsh, Universal Music
Ewan Eyre, Warner Music
Shaun Faulkner, X-ray Touring
NORTHWICH VICTORIA
Michael Seymour, Universal Music UK
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Andy Copping, Live Nation
Charlie Arme, Tileyard Music
Chris York, SJM Concerts
David Bianchi, Various Artists
Dom Gourlay, Under The Radar
Dominic Wallace, Deezer
George Butler, Radiocentre
Kelly Bennaton, DHP Family
Mark Searby, Radiomonitor
Maxim Lutkin, Atlantic Records UK
Nik Sharpe, Academy Events
Rich Colllings, See Tickets
Sean Reid, Already Heard
Will Grant, Domino
Will Nichols, Mercury Studios/UMG
NOTTS COUNTY
Chris Chambers, Backbeat Royalty Software
David Martin, The Leaf Label
Greg Hammer, Red Bull Records
OLDHAM ATHLETIC
Charlotte Claber, Marshall Records
OL REIGN
Rachel Scarsbrook, Music Gateway
OXFORD
Alan Day, Kilimanjaro Live
Michael Chilcott, If Not Now, When Festival/Idiot King Promotions
Nick Weaser, Grandad Songs Publishing
PETERBOROUGH UNITED
Kat Kennedy, Big Life Management
Paddy Dalton, Frank Music
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
Ash Sandys, Shoot Music
Danny Angrove, Red Light Management
Jamie Atkins, Record Collector
PORTSMOUTH
Amie Kingswell, Ticketmaster
Andy Whittle, Absolute Label Services
Billy Fitzjohn, Fitz Promotions
Brad Sked, Strong Island Recordings
Colin Roberts, Big Life Management
James Moodie, The Orchard
Luke Priestley,, Stereo Brain Records/Alcopop! Records
Mark Sutherland, Freelance
Martin Daniels, Proper Music
Russell Hunt, Syco Music
Tom Fake, BMG
Tom Kiehl, UK Music
Tom Saunders, AEG Presents
Will Richards, DIY
QPR
Ben Mortimer, Polydor
Cerne Canning, Red Light Management
Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, Columbia
Gerard Phillips, Songs Music Publishing
Jake Leighton-Pope, JLP Management
Jamie Woolgar, Rough Trade
Jim Frayling, Like This & Stelling Events
Karma Bertelsen, FUGA
Kevin Tuffy, Alchemy Mastering
Mark Jones, Wall Of Sound
Mark Newman, Kobalt Music
Max Hole, Metropolis
Michael Hann, Freelance
Nick Weaser, Clintons
Paul Stokes, Freelance
Sam Willson, Kobalt Music
Sarah Liversedge, BDi Music
Stephen Kempner, Sheridans
Stephen Street, Producer
Ted Kessler, The New Cue
Tina Hart, Tina Hart Media
Will Street, Chess Club
RAITH ROVERS
Martyn Young, Dork
READING
Henry Oliver, AIM
Jonathan Kyte, BMG
Kevin Douch, Big Scary Monsters
Neil Gallagher, Gotickety
Tom Roberts, Shoot Music
Victoria Nicholls, Kantar
ROCHDALE
Hugh Morris, Freelance
SALFORD CITY
Paddy Kinsella, Balloon Machine
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Ben Hartley, The Leadmill
Sam Feeley, The Leadmill
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Chris Dempsey, YM&U
Greg Phillips, Republic Of Music
John Aizlewood, Freelance
Rick Blaskey, The Music & Media Partnership
Simon Pursehouse, Sentric Music
Tom Stabb, DawBell
SOUTHEND UNITED
Davy Wales, PPL
George Shepherd, Various Artists
Gregory Wells, Ghost
STEVENAGE
Stuart Dinsey, Curve Digital
STIRLING ALBION
Brian Regan, Universal Music Group
STOCKPORT COUNTY
Will Orchard, Bluedot/Kendal Calling
STOKE CITY
Ben Ryles, DHP Family
Crispin Hunt, Ivors Academy
Harriet Moss, Manners McDade
Helen McLean, Faber Music
Rich Goodwin, Scruff Of The Neck
Ross Jones, So Young
SUNDERLAND
Carl Young, Vevo
Catherine Grieves, Faber Music
Dan Carson, They Do
Graham Brown, Brown Fox Comms
James Brown, JMB Music Group
Martin Brammer, Manager
Nathaniel Cramp, Sonic Cathedral
Peter Carmody, Universal Music
SUTTON UNITED
Jon Turner, Island Life
SWANSEA CITY
Kelly Kiley, Rough Trade
TRANMERE ROVERS
Christopher Torpey, Future Yard
Craig Pennington, Future Yard
Dave Owen, Big Scary Monsters
Matthew Hogarth, Eggy Recordings
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Jeremy Allen, Freelance
Paul Flower, Profound Media
WIGAN ATHLETIC
Philip Moss, Secret Meeting
WITTON ALBION
Dan Smith, Entertainment One
WOKING
Nat Walker, Live Production
WORCESTER CITY
Lee Jackson, Wall Of Sound PR
WYCOMBE WANDERERS
Adam Velasco, Cherry Red
YEOVIL TOWN
Tristan Gatward, Universal Music
YORK CITY
Chris Salmon, Glastonbury Festival
Joff Hall, KIlimanjaro Live