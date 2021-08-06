Club class: 2021/22 season music industry football supporters A-Z (part 1)

Less than a month since a thrilling Euro 2020 tournament climaxed (inevitably) with an England penalty shootout defeat, it's time for club football to regain the spotlight.

The lack of crowds put a dampener on much of last season, but with 2021/22 set to see a return to full stadiums, the upcoming campaign promises to be a classic.

With the Football League set to kick off tonight with Bournemouth v West Brom, here, we present the first part of the 2021/22 edition of our music industry football supporters A-Z in association with Shoot Music (sign up for the 'Shoot Music Week League' Fantasy Premier League here). This list features a rundown of supporters of clubs outside England's top flight...

ABERDEEN

Andy Hannah, Bright Dead Things

Graeme Park, Graeme Park Productions

James Bruce, Usher Hall

AC MILAN

Sam Batista, Kinda

Veronica Romani, Nettwerk Music Group UK

AFC WIMBLEDON

Alex Eden-Smith, Columbia

Andy McQueen, Notting Hill Music Group

Iain McNay, Cherry Red

Sam Comley, SoundAct

AJAX

David Dollimore, RCA UK

Edwin Schroter, PIAS

Martijn Swier, Endless Music

ASHTON ATHLETIC

Jake Crossland, Partisan Records

ATLETICO MADRID

Carlos De Los Santos, Submarine Cat

AYR UNITED

Cam Blackwood, Producer

BARCELONA

Christian D'Acuna, The O2

BARNET

Michael Neidus, Demon Music Group

BARNSLEY

Ian Winwood, Freelance

Pete Downton, AudienceNet

Sam Ryder, ASM Global

BATH CITY

Emily Cooper, Everything Counts/Red Light Management

BIRMINGHAM CITY

Craig Jennings, Raw Power

Dan Hudson, Freelance

Derek Allen, Warner Music

Jason Ellis, Positiva

Lyle Bignon, Birmingham Music Coalition

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Matt Riley, AWAL

Ryan Lofthouse, Closer Artists

BOLTON WANDERERS

Barney Dick, Crowd Control Media

Tom Pakinkis, Freelance

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Nina Radojewski, AIM

BOSTON UNITED

Kerry Adams, SoundAct

BOURNEMOUTH

Bonita McKinney, Ingrooves

Darrin Woodford, Submarine Cat

James Wadsworth, Underscorepart3

Keith Ames, The Musician

Ryan Balch, Leighton-Pope Organisation

BRACKLEY TOWN

Nick Morley, Completely Independent Distribution

BRADFORD CITY

George Holmes, This Feeling

BRISTOL CITY

Alex Griffin, GRM Daily

Harry Parslow, TourLife

Sam Moore, NME

Steve Marsh, Mascot Label Group

BRISTOL ROVERS

Andy Fulterer, Rosecolored Records

Jess Patridge, London In Stereo

BURY AFC

Paddy Kinsella, Stay Loose

CAMBRIDGE UNITED

James Parrish, Prescription PR

Steve Sexton, Sister Ray

CARDIFF CITY

Andy Bibey, New Pin Management

Guy Lowman, AIM

Jon Stickler, Stereoboard

Sophie Williams, Stereoboard

CELTIC

Bjorn Sandberg, FUGA

Brian Rose, Apple

Caitlin Connor, Polydor Records

Chris Loomes, DF Concerts

Craig Johnston, DF Concerts

Damian Christian, Atlantic Records UK

Joe Patten, DHP Family

Josh Casey, DF Concerts

Katie Baptie, DawBell

Kieran Devlin, The 405

Liam Spencer, Echelon Talent Agency

Louie John Lowis, BUW Management

Paul McCallum, A Badge Of Friendship

Scott Kirkwood, Kingdom Management

Sean Cooney, Sean Cooney PR

Tony Inglis, Freelance

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster

Dan Tyler, Shoot Music

Jordan Gaster, Sandbag

Mark Barber, Radiocentre

Paul Clements, MPA Group

CHELTENHAM TOWN

Gus Hully, Official Charts Company

CHESTERFIELD

John Drury, The SSE Arena, Wembley

COLCHESTER UNITED

Steve Lamacq, BBC Radio 6 Music

Thom Denson, Satellite 414

COVENTRY CITY

Ceri Dixon, Rubyworks

Charlie Murdoch, Highfield Music

Jack Clothier, Alcopop! Records

John Dawkins, Various Artists

Jonny McDonnell, Kantar

Lee Hopkins, Kantar

Luke Arthur, Townsend Music

Paul Butcher, Kantar

Rachel Buswell, Domino

CREWE ALEXANDRA

Paul Sexton, Freelance

DERBY COUNTY

Brett James, 586 Music

Charlie Brun, DawBell

Gemma Samways, Freelance

James Windle, DawBell

Jason Rackham, PIAS Cooperative

Nat Webb, RatCat Studios

Nav Sidhu, Hopeless Records

DONCASTER ROVERS

James McMahon, Freelance

DORCHESTER TOWN

Tom Aylott, Plectrumm

DULWICH HAMLET

Matt Walker, Closer Artists

DUNDEE

Robin Murray, Clash

DUNDEE UNITED

Kevin Brown, All Sides Music

Paul Smernicki, Manager

EXETER

Dan Ealam, FKP Scorpio

FULHAM

Jaik Bramley-Fenton, GRM Daily

James Hingle, Kerrang!

Josh Ledger, Free Trade Agency

Laura Davidson, AEG Presents

Lauren Hales, Halestorm PR

Nick Cave, WME

Simon Rugg, BMG

Steve Crosby, Sounds Like A Hit

GILLINGHAM

Nicola Tuer, Sony Music UK

GRIMSBY TOWN

Luke Twyman, One Beat PR

Paul McDonald, Closer Artists

Sam Lenthall, Virgin Music UK

Steve Phillips, Carry On Press

HARTLEPOOL

Matt Pilcher, F That

HEARTS

Andy Cook, CAA

Antony Hamer-Hodges, London College Of Creative Media

HIBERNIAN

Gordon Smart, Broadcaster

Iain Mackay, Universal Music Publishing

Kate Malcolmson, Someone Great PR

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Eve Boothroyd, Sister Ray

Francine Gorman, Ja Ja Ja Nordic

Joe Allott, Production Park

Liam James Ward, Warner Music

Patrick Swift, Freelance

HULL CITY

Julian Palmer, Columbia

Tom Churchill, Hive Mind PR

Will Featherby, WMP

IPSWICH TOWN

Ben Knight, One Little Independent Records

Ian McAndrew, Wildlife Entertainment

Marcus Brooke-Smith, Level Two

Mark McQuillan, Republic Of Music

Martin Talbot, Official Charts Company

Matt Bisgrove, Heartbreakers Bar And Venue

Matt Gringo, Gringo Records

Paul Sheehan, BBC Radio

Stuart Galbraith, Kilimanjaro Live

KILMARNOCK

Billy Kiltie, 23rd Precinct

Luke Gregory, Remote Control

Stuart Stenhouse, EmuBands

LENS

Tom Labecki, Kobalt Music

LEYTON ORIENT

Kevin Callus, DawBell

Lorraine Dourado, Warner Music

LINCOLN CITY

Chris Coleshaw, Wall Of Sound PR

Joe Davies, Academy Events

Luke Morton, Kerrang!

Sam Wilkinson, Production Park

LUTON TOWN

Barney Hunter, PPL

Emma Banks, CAA

John Earls, Freelance

Kathleen Alder, WildKat PR

Marc Sheinman, SEG Music

Mitch Page, Scruff Of The Neck

Rob Stringer, Sony Music

MACCLESFIELD TOWN

Matt Woolliscroft, SJM Concerts

MANSFIELD TOWN

Gary Playfoot, WME

MIDDLESBROUGH

Henry Carden, Twisterella Festival

Joe Breton, PRS For Music

Olly Lester, Universal Music Group

Pappa Slab, Black Slab Records

Paul Veitch, Globe

Rachael Devine, Kiss FM

Richard Skilbeck, Club Biscuit

Simon Dixon, Bray & Krais

Tom Paul, Capitol UK

MILLWALL

Alex Bean, RCA

Callum McPhee, Warner Music

Courtney Rosemeyer, Super Cat PR

Danielle Simmonett, UTA

Gary Howard, UTA

Greg Turner, Globe/Universal Music

Kim Astley-Cooper, Super Cat PR

Louis Lloyd, AEG Presents

Ollie Ebdon, Warner Music

NORTHAMPTON TOWN

Brendan Walsh, Universal Music

Ewan Eyre, Warner Music

Shaun Faulkner, X-ray Touring

NORTHWICH VICTORIA

Michael Seymour, Universal Music UK

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Andy Copping, Live Nation

Charlie Arme, Tileyard Music

Chris York, SJM Concerts

David Bianchi, Various Artists

Dom Gourlay, Under The Radar

Dominic Wallace, Deezer

George Butler, Radiocentre

Kelly Bennaton, DHP Family

Mark Searby, Radiomonitor

Maxim Lutkin, Atlantic Records UK

Nik Sharpe, Academy Events

Rich Colllings, See Tickets

Sean Reid, Already Heard

Will Grant, Domino

Will Nichols, Mercury Studios/UMG

NOTTS COUNTY

Chris Chambers, Backbeat Royalty Software

David Martin, The Leaf Label

Greg Hammer, Red Bull Records

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

Charlotte Claber, Marshall Records

OL REIGN

Rachel Scarsbrook, Music Gateway

OXFORD

Alan Day, Kilimanjaro Live

Michael Chilcott, If Not Now, When Festival/Idiot King Promotions

Nick Weaser, Grandad Songs Publishing

PETERBOROUGH UNITED

Kat Kennedy, Big Life Management

Paddy Dalton, Frank Music

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Ash Sandys, Shoot Music

Danny Angrove, Red Light Management

Jamie Atkins, Record Collector

PORTSMOUTH

Amie Kingswell, Ticketmaster

Andy Whittle, Absolute Label Services

Billy Fitzjohn, Fitz Promotions

Brad Sked, Strong Island Recordings

Colin Roberts, Big Life Management

James Moodie, The Orchard

Luke Priestley,, Stereo Brain Records/Alcopop! Records

Mark Sutherland, Freelance

Martin Daniels, Proper Music

Russell Hunt, Syco Music

Tom Fake, BMG

Tom Kiehl, UK Music

Tom Saunders, AEG Presents

Will Richards, DIY

QPR

Ben Mortimer, Polydor

Cerne Canning, Red Light Management

Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, Columbia

Gerard Phillips, Songs Music Publishing

Jake Leighton-Pope, JLP Management

Jamie Woolgar, Rough Trade

Jim Frayling, Like This & Stelling Events

Karma Bertelsen, FUGA

Kevin Tuffy, Alchemy Mastering

Mark Jones, Wall Of Sound

Mark Newman, Kobalt Music

Max Hole, Metropolis

Michael Hann, Freelance

Nick Weaser, Clintons

Paul Stokes, Freelance

Sam Willson, Kobalt Music

Sarah Liversedge, BDi Music

Stephen Kempner, Sheridans

Stephen Street, Producer

Ted Kessler, The New Cue

Tina Hart, Tina Hart Media

Will Street, Chess Club

RAITH ROVERS

Martyn Young, Dork

READING

Henry Oliver, AIM

Jonathan Kyte, BMG

Kevin Douch, Big Scary Monsters

Neil Gallagher, Gotickety

Tom Roberts, Shoot Music

Victoria Nicholls, Kantar

ROCHDALE

Hugh Morris, Freelance

SALFORD CITY

Paddy Kinsella, Balloon Machine

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ben Hartley, The Leadmill

Sam Feeley, The Leadmill

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Chris Dempsey, YM&U

Greg Phillips, Republic Of Music

John Aizlewood, Freelance

Rick Blaskey, The Music & Media Partnership

Simon Pursehouse, Sentric Music

Tom Stabb, DawBell

SOUTHEND UNITED

Davy Wales, PPL

George Shepherd, Various Artists

Gregory Wells, Ghost

STEVENAGE

Stuart Dinsey, Curve Digital

STIRLING ALBION

Brian Regan, Universal Music Group

STOCKPORT COUNTY

Will Orchard, Bluedot/Kendal Calling

STOKE CITY

Ben Ryles, DHP Family

Crispin Hunt, Ivors Academy

Harriet Moss, Manners McDade

Helen McLean, Faber Music

Rich Goodwin, Scruff Of The Neck

Ross Jones, So Young

SUNDERLAND

Carl Young, Vevo

Catherine Grieves, Faber Music

Dan Carson, They Do

Graham Brown, Brown Fox Comms

James Brown, JMB Music Group

Martin Brammer, Manager

Nathaniel Cramp, Sonic Cathedral

Peter Carmody, Universal Music

SUTTON UNITED

Jon Turner, Island Life

SWANSEA CITY

Kelly Kiley, Rough Trade

TRANMERE ROVERS

Christopher Torpey, Future Yard

Craig Pennington, Future Yard

Dave Owen, Big Scary Monsters

Matthew Hogarth, Eggy Recordings

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Jeremy Allen, Freelance

Paul Flower, Profound Media

WIGAN ATHLETIC

Philip Moss, Secret Meeting

WITTON ALBION

Dan Smith, Entertainment One

WOKING

Nat Walker, Live Production

WORCESTER CITY

Lee Jackson, Wall Of Sound PR



WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Adam Velasco, Cherry Red

YEOVIL TOWN

Tristan Gatward, Universal Music

YORK CITY

Chris Salmon, Glastonbury Festival

Joff Hall, KIlimanjaro Live