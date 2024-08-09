Clubland: 2024/25 season music industry football supporters A-Z (part 1)

It was another case of so near and yet so far for England at Euro 2024, but it's back to the bread and butter of club football tonight.

The EFL Championship kicks off with two games, as Preston North End entertain relegated Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers host newly promoted Derby County. Elsewhere, the League One campaign gets underway with Barnsley against Mansfield Town, while Chesterfield take on Swindon Town in the League Two curtain-raiser.

To mark the occasion, Music Week presents the first part of the 2024/25 edition of our music industry football supporters A-Z in association with music promo specialist Shoot Music.

There is still time to enter Shoot Music's official Premier League Fantasy League for the coming season. To sign up, head to FPL, pick your squad of 15 Premier League players within a budget of £100 million and enter League Code: xeo2xd. Or, if you already have a team, click here to auto join.

The below list features a rundown of supporters of clubs outside the English Premier League...

ABERDEEN

Andy Hannah, Bright Dead Things

Graeme Park, Graeme Park Productions

James Bruce, Usher Hall

AC MILAN

Sam Batista, Kinda

Veronica Romani, Nettwerk Music Group UK

AFC WIMBLEDON

Alex Eden-Smith, Columbia

Andy McQueen, Notting Hill Music Group

Fabian Prynn, 4AD

Iain McNay, Cherry Red

Sam Comley, SoundAct

AJAX

David Dollimore, Disorder Records

Edwin Schroter, PIAS

Martijn Swier, Endless Music

ALDERSHOT TOWN

Ryan Barham, Spectral Nights

AL HILAL

Sunjay Kohli, BMG

ASHTON ATHLETIC

Jake Crossland, Partisan Records

ATLETICO MADRID

Carlos De Los Santos, Submarine Cat

AYR UNITED

Cam Blackwood, Producer

BARCELONA

Christian D'Acuna, The O2

BARNET

Michael Neidus, Demon Music Group

BARNSLEY

Ian Winwood, Freelance

Pete Downton, AudienceNet

Sam Ryder, ASM Global

Will Harding, Sentric Music

BATH CITY

Emily Cooper, Everything Counts/Red Light Management

BIRMINGHAM CITY

Craig Jennings, Raw Power

Dan Hudson, Freelance

Derek Allen, Warner Music

Jason Ellis, Positiva

Lyle Bignon, independent music consultant/NTE ambassador NTIA

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Matt Riley, AWAL

Ryan Lofthouse, Closer Artists

BOLTON WANDERERS

Barney Dick, Crowd Control Media

Tom Pakinkis, Freelance

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Nina Radojewski, AIM

BOSTON UNITED

Kerry Adams, SoundAct

BRACKLEY TOWN

Nick Morley, Completely Independent Distribution

BRADFORD CITY

George Holmes, This Feeling

Joe Cockburn, Scruff Of The Neck

BRISTOL CITY

Alex Griffin, GRM Daily

Harry Parslow, TourLife

Sam Moore, NME

Steve Marsh, Mascot Label Group

BRISTOL ROVERS

Andy Fulterer, Rosecolored Records

Jess Partridge, London In Stereo

BROMLEY

Simon Rugg, BMG

BURNLEY

Alex Neely - Domino

Lee Burgess - 30 Century Management

Leyton Bracegirdle - MTV

BURTON ALBION

Meenal Odedra, ColorsxStudios

BURY AFC

Paddy Kinsella, Stay Loose

CAMBRIDGE UNITED

James Parrish, Prescription PR

Owen Kiernan, Cr2 Records

Steve Sexton, Sister Ray

CARDIFF CITY

Andy Bibey, New Pin Management

Guy Lowman, AIM

Jon Stickler, Stereoboard

Matt Bold, UK Music

Sophie Williams, Stereoboard

CELTIC

Bjorn Sandberg, FUGA

Brian Rose, Apple

Caitlin Connor, Polydor Records

Chris Beltran, DF Concerts

Chris Loomes, DF Concerts

Courtney Graham, DF Concerts

Craig Johnston, DF Concerts

Damian Christian, Atlantic Records UK

Dave Corbet, DF Concerts

Elen McEleney, DF Concerts

Joe Patten, DHP Family

John-Paul Mason, King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Josh Casey, DF Concerts

Katie Baptie, DawBell

Kieran Devlin, The 405

Lee Worrall, DF Concerts

Liam Spencer, Echelon Talent Agency

Logan Whyte, DF Concerts

Louie John Lowis, BUW Management

Nick Roberts, Aimless Play

Paul McCallum, A Badge Of Friendship

Ryan Turner, DF Concerts

Scott Kirkwood, Kingdom Management

Sean Cooney, Sean Cooney PR

Tony Inglis, Freelance

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster

Dan Tyler, Shoot Music

James Underwood, TikTok

Jordan Gaster, Sandbag

Mark Barber, Radiocentre

Paul Clements, MPA Group

CHELSEA WFC

Jason White, 4AD

Rach Scarsbrook, BSI Merch

CHELTENHAM TOWN

Gus Hully, Official Charts Company

CHESTERFIELD

John Drury, OVO Arena Wembley

COLCHESTER UNITED

Steve Lamacq, BBC Radio 6 Music

COVENTRY CITY

Ceri Dixon, Red Light Management

Charlie Murdoch, Highfield Music

Jack Clothier, Alcopop! Records

John Dawkins, Various Artists

Jonny McDonnell, Kantar

Lee Hopkins, Kantar

Luke Arthur, Townsend Music

Paul Butcher, Kantar

Rachel Buswell, Domino

CREWE ALEXANDRA

Paul Sexton, Freelance

DARLINGTON

Hazel Savage, SoundCloud

DERBY COUNTY

Brett James, Live Nation

Gemma Samways, Freelance

James Windle, DawBell

Jason Rackham, PIAS Cooperative

Michael Stack, PPL

Nat Webb, RatCat Studios

Nav Sidhu, Hopeless Records

DONCASTER ROVERS

James McMahon, Freelance

DORCHESTER TOWN

Tom Aylott, Plectrumm

DULWICH HAMLET

Chloe Rowlatt, PPL

Tom Lynam, Warner Music

Matt Walker, Wildlife Entertainment

DUNDEE

Robin Murray, Clash

DUNDEE UNITED

Kevin Brown, All Sides Music

Paul Smernicki, Big Music MGMT

DUNFERMLINE

Mark Douglas, PPL

EXETER

Dan Ealam, FKP Scorpio

GILLINGHAM

Nicola Tuer, Sony Music UK

GREENOCK MORTON

Dave McGeachan, DF Concerts

GRIMSBY TOWN

Luke Twyman, One Beat PR

Paul McDonald, Closer Artists

Sam Lenthall, Virgin Music

Sean Price, RCA

Steve Phillips, Carry On Press

HARTLEPOOL

Matt Pilcher, F That

HEARTS

Andy Cook, CAA

Antony Hamer-Hodges, London College Of Creative Media

HIBERNIAN

Gordon Smart, Broadcaster

Iain Mackay, Universal Music Publishing

Kate Malcolmson, Someone Great PR

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Eve Boothroyd, Sister Ray

Francine Gorman, Bad Rituals

Joe Allott, Production Park

Liam James Ward, Warner Music

Patrick Swift, Freelance

HULL CITY

Julian Palmer, Columbia

Tom Churchill, Hive Mind PR

Will Featherby, WMP

KILMARNOCK

Billy Kiltie, 23rd Precinct

Luke Gregory, Remote Control

Stuart Stenhouse, EmuBands

LEEDS UNITED

Adam Graver - Halfway 2 Nowhere

Andrew Bredesen - O2 Academy Leeds

Angie Somerside - Domino

Anthony Lee - AWAL

Antony Greaves - BIMM Birmingham

Brett McLeod - Sky

Carrie Hustler - Miller Music Management

Chris Cole - Futuresound Events

Chris Duncan - The Orchard

Chris Martin - Absolute Radio

Chris Tams - BPI

Dan Chalmers - YouTube Music

Danny Wright - Freelance

Dave Shack - Phantom Music Management

David Steele - Manager

Eddie Parkinson - Vinyl Eddie

Emily Pilbeam - BBC Introducing

Ian De-Whytell - Crash Records

Jeremy Lascelles - Blue Raincoat

Kim Bayley - ERA

Lucy Tallant - Modest! Management

Michael Warrington - Kantar

Nathan Clark - Brudenell Social Club

Olly Ward - UTA

Omar Maskatiya - Official Charts Company

Paul Hitchman, AWAL

Peter Thompson - Play It Again Sam

Rob Platts - Brace Yourself PR

Ryan Walter - Interlude Artists

Sam Culverwell - Indevth & Allotment Productions

Simon Hargreaves - A.Gent Publicity

LENS

Tom Labecki, Kobalt Music

LEYTON ORIENT

Kevin Callus, DawBell

Lorraine Dourado, Warner Music

LINCOLN CITY

Chris Coleshaw, Wall Of Sound PR

Joe Davies, Academy Events

Luke Morton, Kerrang!

Sam Wilkinson, Production Park

LUTON TOWN

Barney Hunter - PPL

Emma Banks - CAA

John Earls - Freelance

Kathleen Alder - WildKat PR

Marc Sheinman - SEG Music

Mitch Page - Scruff Of The Neck

Rob Stringer - Sony Music

MACCLESFIELD TOWN

Matt Woolliscroft, SJM Concerts

MANSFIELD TOWN

Gary Playfoot, WME

MIDDLESBROUGH

Henry Carden, Quiet Crown

Joe Breton, PRS For Music

Olly Lester, Universal Music Group

Pappa Slab, Black Slab Records

Paul Veitch, Globe

Rachael Devine, Kiss FM

Richard Skilbeck, Club Biscuit

Simon Dixon, Bray & Krais

Tom Paul, Capitol UK

MILLWALL

Alex Bean, RCA

Callum McPhee, Warner Music

Courtney Rosemeyer, Super Cat PR

Danielle Simmonett, UTA

Gary Howard, UTA

Greg Turner, Globe/Universal Music

Kim Astley-Cooper, Super Cat PR

Louis Lloyd-Gilchrist, Ninja Tune

Ollie Ebdon, Warner Music

NORTHAMPTON TOWN

Brendan Walsh, Universal Music

Ewan Eyre, Warner Music

Shaun Faulkner, X-ray Touring

NORTHWICH VICTORIA

Michael Seymour, Universal Music UK

NORWICH CITY

Ben Hogwood, Naxos

Callum Connell, No Sheet Music

Ed Chalu, Warner Records

Ed Poston, Concord Music

Gary Bales, BBC Radio 6 Music

Henry Thomas, SoundAct

Charlie Brun, DawBell

Joe Osborne, Essential Music & Marketing

John Langford, AEG Europe

Kate Etteridge, DawBell

Maria Passingham, Alcopop! Records

Matt Hanner, Runway Artists

Pete Keeley, Shellshock Distribution

Robin Allport, Club AC30

Sunny Winter, Kobalt

Tim Bailey Kidd, Crosstown Concerts

Tom Goodwyn, HMV

NOTTS COUNTY

Chris Chambers, Backbeat Solutions

David Martin, The Leaf Label

Greg Hammer, Red Bull Records

OLDHAM ATHLETIC

Charlotte Claber, BMG

OL REIGN

Rachel Scarsbrook, Music Gateway

OXFORD

Alan Day, Kilimanjaro Live

Michael Chilcott, If Not Now, When Festival/Idiot King Promotions

Nick Weaser, Grandad Songs Publishing

PETERBOROUGH UNITED

Kat Kennedy, Big Life Management

Paddy Dalton, Frank Music

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Ash Sandys, Shoot Music

Danny Angrove, Red Light Management

Jamie Atkins, Record Collector

PORTSMOUTH

Amie Kingswell, Ticketmaster

Andy Whittle, Absolute Label Services

Billy Fitzjohn, Absolute Label Services/Fitz Promotions

Brad Sked, Strong Island Recordings

Colin Roberts, Big Life Management

James Moodie, The Orchard

Luna Priestley, Stereo Brain Records

Martin Daniels, Proper Music

Russell Hunt, Syco Music

Tom Fake, BMG

Tom Kiehl, UK Music

Tom Saunders, AEG Presents

Mark Sutherland, Freelance

Will Richards, DIY

QPR

Ben Mortimer, Polydor

Cerne Canning, Red Light Management

Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, Executive

Gerard Phillips, Songs Music Publishing

Jake Leighton-Pope, JLP Management

Jamie Woolgar, Rough Trade

Jim Frayling, Like This & Stelling Events

Karma Bertelsen, FUGA

Kevin Tuffy, Alchemy Mastering

Mark Jones, Wall Of Sound

Mark Newman, Kobalt Music

Max Hole, Metropolis

Michael Hann, Freelance

Nick Weaser, Clintons

Paul Stokes, Freelance

Sam Willson, Kobalt Music

Sarah Liversedge, BDi Music

Stevie Kempner, SSB

Stephen Street, Producer

Ted Kessler, The New Cue

Tina Hart, Tina Hart Media

Will Street, Chess Club

RAITH ROVERS

Martyn Young, Dork

RANGERS

James Mellin, DF Concerts

Saul Galpern, Nude Records

READING

Henry Oliver, AIM

Jonathan Kyte, BMG

Kevin Douch, Big Scary Monsters

Neil Gallagher, Gotickety

Rachel Norris, Allotment Productions

Toby Bryant, CelebMix

Tom Roberts, Shoot Music

Victoria Nicholls, Kantar

ROCHDALE

Hugh Morris, Freelance

SALFORD CITY

Paddy Kinsella, Balloon Machine

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ben Price - Harbourside Artist Management

Ben Hartley - The Leadmill

Connie Rose - Partisan Records

Sam Feeley - The Leadmill

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Chris Dempsey, YM&U

Greg Phillips, Republic Of Music

John Aizlewood, Freelance

Rick Blaskey, The Music & Media Partnership

Simon Pursehouse, Sentric Music

Tom Stabb, DawBell

SOUTHEND UNITED

Davy Wales, PPL

George Shepherd, Various Artists

Gregory Wells, Ghost

STEVENAGE

Stuart Dinsey, Curve Digital

STIRLING ALBION

Brian Regan, Universal Music Group

STOCKPORT COUNTY

Anna Derbyshire, BMG

Will Orchard, Bluedot/Kendal Calling

STOKE CITY

Ben Ryles, DHP Family

Crispin Hunt, Ivors Academy

Harriet Moss, Manners McDade

Helen McLean, Faber Music

Luke Smith, RCA

Rich Goodwin, Scruff Of The Neck

Ross Jones, So Young

SUNDERLAND

Carl Young, Vevo

Catherine Grieves, 45RPM Music Supervision

Dan Carson, They Do

Graham Brown, Brown Fox Comms

James Brown, JMB Music Group

Martin Brammer, Manager

Nathaniel Cramp, Sonic Cathedral

Peter Carmody, Universal Music

SUTTON UNITED

Jon Turner, Island Life

SWANSEA CITY

Kelly Kiley, Rough Trade

TRANMERE ROVERS

Christopher Torpey, Future Yard

Craig Pennington, Future Yard

Dave Owen, Big Scary Monsters

Kenny Orr, Reliable Source Music

Matthew Hogarth, Eggy Recordings

Mike Smith, Downtown Music

WATFORD

Gareth Perry, Side Two

Giles Bidder, 101 Part Time Jobs

Jay Taylor, Prescription PR

Jonathan Woods, Official Charts Company

Kamal Kamruddin, WMP

Lohan Presencer, Ministry Of Sound

Saquib B, GRM Daily

Sim Rollison, Columbia

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Jeremy Allen, Freelance

Paul Flower, Profound Media

WEST HAM WFC

Rob Harrison, Listen Generously

WIGAN ATHLETIC

Philip Moss, Secret Meeting

WITTON ALBION

Dan Smith, Entertainment One

WOKING

Nat Walker, Live Production

WORCESTER CITY

Lee Jackson, Wall Of Sound PR

WORTHING

Bradley Stratton, Shoot Music

Tom Dunne, JOY. Concerts

WREXHAM

James Merritt, AuthorityMGMT/Virgin Radio

Katherine Hogarth, 5B Artists & Media

Tom Ryan, Bray & Krais Solicitors



WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Adam Velasco, Cherry Red

YEOVIL TOWN

Tristan Gatward, Universal Music

YORK CITY

Chris Salmon, Glastonbury Festival

Joff Hall, Kilimanjaro Live

PHOTO: Leicester City won the 2023-24 Championshop and promotion to the Premier League (Catherine Ivill AMA Getty Image)