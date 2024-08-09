Your site will load in 16 seconds
Clubland: 2024/25 season music industry football supporters A-Z (part 1)

It was another case of so near and yet so far for England at Euro 2024, but it's back to the bread and butter of club football tonight.

The EFL Championship kicks off with two games, as Preston North End entertain relegated Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers host newly promoted Derby County. Elsewhere, the League One campaign gets underway with Barnsley against Mansfield Town, while Chesterfield take on Swindon Town in the League Two curtain-raiser.

To mark the occasion, Music Week presents the first part of the 2024/25 edition of our music industry football supporters A-Z in association with music promo specialist Shoot Music.

The below list features a rundown of supporters of clubs outside the English Premier League...

ABERDEEN
Andy Hannah, Bright Dead Things
Graeme Park, Graeme Park Productions
James Bruce, Usher Hall

AC MILAN
Sam Batista, Kinda
Veronica Romani, Nettwerk Music Group UK

AFC WIMBLEDON
Alex Eden-Smith, Columbia
Andy McQueen, Notting Hill Music Group
Fabian Prynn, 4AD
Iain McNay, Cherry Red
Sam Comley, SoundAct

AJAX
David Dollimore, Disorder Records
Edwin Schroter, PIAS
Martijn Swier, Endless Music

ALDERSHOT TOWN
Ryan Barham, Spectral Nights

AL HILAL
Sunjay Kohli, BMG

ASHTON ATHLETIC
Jake Crossland, Partisan Records

ATLETICO MADRID
Carlos De Los Santos, Submarine Cat

AYR UNITED
Cam Blackwood, Producer

BARCELONA
Christian D'Acuna, The O2

BARNET
Michael Neidus, Demon Music Group

BARNSLEY
Ian Winwood, Freelance
Pete Downton, AudienceNet
Sam Ryder, ASM Global
Will Harding, Sentric Music

BATH CITY
Emily Cooper, Everything Counts/Red Light Management

BIRMINGHAM CITY
Craig Jennings, Raw Power
Dan Hudson, Freelance
Derek Allen, Warner Music
Jason Ellis, Positiva
Lyle Bignon, independent music consultant/NTE ambassador NTIA

BLACKBURN ROVERS
Matt Riley, AWAL
Ryan Lofthouse, Closer Artists

BOLTON WANDERERS
Barney Dick, Crowd Control Media
Tom Pakinkis, Freelance 

BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Nina Radojewski, AIM

BOSTON UNITED
Kerry Adams, SoundAct

BRACKLEY TOWN
Nick Morley, Completely Independent Distribution

BRADFORD CITY
George Holmes, This Feeling
Joe Cockburn, Scruff Of The Neck

BRISTOL CITY
Alex Griffin, GRM Daily
Harry Parslow, TourLife
Sam Moore, NME
Steve Marsh, Mascot Label Group

BRISTOL ROVERS
Andy Fulterer, Rosecolored Records
Jess Partridge, London In Stereo

BROMLEY
Simon Rugg, BMG

BURNLEY
Alex Neely - Domino
Lee Burgess - 30 Century Management
Leyton Bracegirdle - MTV 

BURTON ALBION
Meenal Odedra, ColorsxStudios

BURY AFC
Paddy Kinsella, Stay Loose

CAMBRIDGE UNITED
James Parrish, Prescription PR
Owen Kiernan, Cr2 Records
Steve Sexton, Sister Ray

CARDIFF CITY
Andy Bibey, New Pin Management
Guy Lowman, AIM
Jon Stickler, Stereoboard
Matt Bold, UK Music
Sophie Williams, Stereoboard

CELTIC
Bjorn Sandberg, FUGA 
Brian Rose, Apple
Caitlin Connor, Polydor Records
Chris Beltran, DF Concerts
Chris Loomes, DF Concerts
Courtney Graham, DF Concerts
Craig Johnston, DF Concerts
Damian Christian, Atlantic Records UK
Dave Corbet, DF Concerts
Elen McEleney, DF Concerts
Joe Patten, DHP Family
John-Paul Mason, King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
Josh Casey, DF Concerts
Katie Baptie, DawBell
Kieran Devlin, The 405
Lee Worrall, DF Concerts
Liam Spencer, Echelon Talent Agency
Logan Whyte, DF Concerts
Louie John Lowis, BUW Management
Nick Roberts, Aimless Play
Paul McCallum, A Badge Of Friendship
Ryan Turner, DF Concerts
Scott Kirkwood, Kingdom Management
Sean Cooney, Sean Cooney PR
Tony Inglis, Freelance

CHARLTON ATHLETIC
Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster
Dan Tyler, Shoot Music
James Underwood, TikTok
Jordan Gaster, Sandbag
Mark Barber, Radiocentre
Paul Clements, MPA Group

CHELSEA WFC
Jason White, 4AD
Rach Scarsbrook, BSI Merch

CHELTENHAM TOWN
Gus Hully, Official Charts Company

CHESTERFIELD
John Drury, OVO Arena Wembley 

COLCHESTER UNITED
Steve Lamacq, BBC Radio 6 Music

COVENTRY CITY
Ceri Dixon, Red Light Management
Charlie Murdoch, Highfield Music
Jack Clothier, Alcopop! Records
John Dawkins, Various Artists
Jonny McDonnell, Kantar
Lee Hopkins, Kantar
Luke Arthur, Townsend Music
Paul Butcher, Kantar
Rachel Buswell, Domino

CREWE ALEXANDRA
Paul Sexton, Freelance

DARLINGTON
Hazel Savage, SoundCloud

DERBY COUNTY
Brett James, Live Nation
Gemma Samways, Freelance
James Windle, DawBell
Jason Rackham, PIAS Cooperative
Michael Stack, PPL
Nat Webb, RatCat Studios
Nav Sidhu, Hopeless Records

DONCASTER ROVERS
James McMahon, Freelance

DORCHESTER TOWN
Tom Aylott, Plectrumm

DULWICH HAMLET
Chloe Rowlatt, PPL
Tom Lynam, Warner Music
Matt Walker, Wildlife Entertainment

DUNDEE
Robin Murray, Clash

DUNDEE UNITED
Kevin Brown, All Sides Music
Paul Smernicki, Big Music MGMT

DUNFERMLINE
Mark Douglas, PPL

EXETER
Dan Ealam, FKP Scorpio 

GILLINGHAM
Nicola Tuer, Sony Music UK 

GREENOCK MORTON
Dave McGeachan, DF Concerts

GRIMSBY TOWN
Luke Twyman, One Beat PR
Paul McDonald, Closer Artists
Sam Lenthall, Virgin Music 
Sean Price, RCA
Steve Phillips, Carry On Press

HARTLEPOOL
Matt Pilcher, F That

HEARTS
Andy Cook, CAA    
Antony Hamer-Hodges, London College Of Creative Media 

HIBERNIAN
Gordon Smart, Broadcaster          
Iain Mackay, Universal Music Publishing 
Kate Malcolmson, Someone Great PR

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Eve Boothroyd, Sister Ray
Francine Gorman, Bad Rituals
Joe Allott, Production Park
Liam James Ward, Warner Music
Patrick Swift, Freelance

HULL CITY
Julian Palmer, Columbia
Tom Churchill, Hive Mind PR
Will Featherby, WMP

KILMARNOCK
Billy Kiltie, 23rd Precinct
Luke Gregory, Remote Control           
Stuart Stenhouse, EmuBands

LEEDS UNITED
Adam Graver - Halfway 2 Nowhere
Andrew Bredesen - O2 Academy Leeds
Angie Somerside - Domino
Anthony Lee - AWAL
Antony Greaves - BIMM Birmingham
Brett McLeod - Sky
Carrie Hustler - Miller Music Management
Chris Cole - Futuresound Events
Chris Duncan - The Orchard
Chris Martin - Absolute Radio
Chris Tams - BPI     
Dan Chalmers - YouTube Music
Danny Wright - Freelance
Dave Shack - Phantom Music Management
David Steele - Manager
Eddie Parkinson - Vinyl Eddie   
Emily Pilbeam - BBC Introducing
Ian De-Whytell - Crash Records   
Jeremy Lascelles - Blue Raincoat
Kim Bayley - ERA   
Lucy Tallant - Modest! Management    
Michael Warrington - Kantar
Nathan Clark - Brudenell Social Club
Olly Ward - UTA
Omar Maskatiya - Official Charts Company     
Paul Hitchman, AWAL
Peter Thompson - Play It Again Sam   
Rob Platts - Brace Yourself PR 
Ryan Walter - Interlude Artists   
Sam Culverwell - Indevth & Allotment Productions
Simon Hargreaves - A.Gent Publicity      

LENS
Tom Labecki, Kobalt Music

LEYTON ORIENT
Kevin Callus, DawBell
Lorraine Dourado, Warner Music

LINCOLN CITY
Chris Coleshaw, Wall Of Sound PR
Joe Davies, Academy Events     
Luke Morton, Kerrang!   
Sam Wilkinson, Production Park  

LUTON TOWN
Barney Hunter - PPL 
Emma Banks - CAA     
John Earls - Freelance
Kathleen Alder - WildKat PR
Marc Sheinman - SEG Music
Mitch Page - Scruff Of The Neck     
Rob Stringer - Sony Music    

MACCLESFIELD TOWN
Matt Woolliscroft, SJM Concerts 

MANSFIELD TOWN
Gary Playfoot, WME

MIDDLESBROUGH
Henry Carden, Quiet Crown
Joe Breton, PRS For Music 
Olly Lester, Universal Music Group 
Pappa Slab, Black Slab Records      
Paul Veitch, Globe 
Rachael Devine, Kiss FM
Richard Skilbeck, Club Biscuit
Simon Dixon, Bray & Krais 
Tom Paul, Capitol UK      

MILLWALL
Alex Bean, RCA
Callum McPhee, Warner Music   
Courtney Rosemeyer, Super Cat PR
Danielle Simmonett, UTA
Gary Howard, UTA
Greg Turner, Globe/Universal Music
Kim Astley-Cooper, Super Cat PR
Louis Lloyd-Gilchrist, Ninja Tune
Ollie Ebdon, Warner Music          

NORTHAMPTON TOWN
Brendan Walsh, Universal Music 
Ewan Eyre, Warner Music   
Shaun Faulkner, X-ray Touring           

NORTHWICH VICTORIA
Michael Seymour, Universal Music UK    

NORWICH CITY
Ben Hogwood, Naxos
Callum Connell, No Sheet Music
Ed Chalu, Warner Records
Ed Poston, Concord Music
Gary Bales, BBC Radio 6 Music   
Henry Thomas, SoundAct   
Charlie Brun, DawBell
Joe Osborne, Essential Music & Marketing         
John Langford, AEG Europe   
Kate Etteridge, DawBell
Maria Passingham, Alcopop! Records   
Matt Hanner, Runway Artists
Pete Keeley, Shellshock Distribution
Robin Allport, Club AC30
Sunny Winter, Kobalt
Tim Bailey Kidd, Crosstown Concerts       
Tom Goodwyn, HMV

NOTTS COUNTY
Chris Chambers, Backbeat Solutions 
David Martin, The Leaf Label          
Greg Hammer, Red Bull Records 

OLDHAM ATHLETIC
Charlotte Claber, BMG

OL REIGN
Rachel Scarsbrook, Music Gateway

OXFORD
Alan Day, Kilimanjaro Live
Michael Chilcott, If Not Now, When Festival/Idiot King Promotions
Nick Weaser, Grandad Songs Publishing

PETERBOROUGH UNITED
Kat Kennedy, Big Life Management           
Paddy Dalton, Frank Music 

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
Ash Sandys, Shoot Music
Danny Angrove, Red Light Management
Jamie Atkins, Record Collector

PORTSMOUTH
Amie Kingswell, Ticketmaster
Andy Whittle, Absolute Label Services 
Billy Fitzjohn, Absolute Label Services/Fitz Promotions 
Brad Sked, Strong Island Recordings 
Colin Roberts, Big Life Management
James Moodie, The Orchard
Luna Priestley, Stereo Brain Records
Martin Daniels, Proper Music
Russell Hunt, Syco Music
Tom Fake, BMG
Tom Kiehl, UK Music
Tom Saunders, AEG Presents
Mark Sutherland, Freelance
Will Richards, DIY      

QPR
Ben Mortimer, Polydor
Cerne Canning, Red Light Management
Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, Executive
Gerard Phillips, Songs Music Publishing       
Jake Leighton-Pope, JLP Management      
Jamie Woolgar, Rough Trade 
Jim Frayling, Like This & Stelling Events 
Karma Bertelsen, FUGA
Kevin Tuffy, Alchemy Mastering 
Mark Jones, Wall Of Sound          
Mark Newman, Kobalt Music 
Max Hole, Metropolis     
Michael Hann, Freelance
Nick Weaser, Clintons
Paul Stokes, Freelance         
Sam Willson, Kobalt Music 
Sarah Liversedge, BDi Music  
Stevie Kempner, SSB
Stephen Street, Producer
Ted Kessler, The New Cue  
Tina Hart, Tina Hart Media     
Will Street, Chess Club 

RAITH ROVERS
Martyn Young, Dork

RANGERS
James Mellin, DF Concerts
Saul Galpern, Nude Records

READING
Henry Oliver, AIM
Jonathan Kyte, BMG   
Kevin Douch, Big Scary Monsters 
Neil Gallagher, Gotickety
Rachel Norris, Allotment Productions
Toby Bryant, CelebMix
Tom Roberts, Shoot Music  
Victoria Nicholls, Kantar

ROCHDALE
Hugh Morris, Freelance

SALFORD CITY
Paddy Kinsella, Balloon Machine

SHEFFIELD UNITED
Ben Price - Harbourside Artist Management
Ben Hartley - The Leadmill
Connie Rose - Partisan Records
Sam Feeley - The Leadmill

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Chris Dempsey, YM&U
Greg Phillips, Republic Of Music
John Aizlewood, Freelance
Rick Blaskey, The Music & Media Partnership    
Simon Pursehouse, Sentric Music
Tom Stabb, DawBell 

SOUTHEND UNITED
Davy Wales, PPL
George Shepherd, Various Artists
Gregory Wells, Ghost

STEVENAGE
Stuart Dinsey, Curve Digital

STIRLING ALBION
Brian Regan, Universal Music Group 

STOCKPORT COUNTY   
Anna Derbyshire, BMG   
Will Orchard, Bluedot/Kendal Calling

STOKE CITY
Ben Ryles, DHP Family
Crispin Hunt, Ivors Academy
Harriet Moss, Manners McDade     
Helen McLean, Faber Music  
Luke Smith, RCA
Rich Goodwin, Scruff Of The Neck
Ross Jones, So Young

SUNDERLAND
Carl Young, Vevo  
Catherine Grieves, 45RPM Music Supervision
Dan Carson, They Do  
Graham Brown, Brown Fox Comms
James Brown, JMB Music Group
Martin Brammer, Manager   
Nathaniel Cramp, Sonic Cathedral
Peter Carmody, Universal Music    

SUTTON UNITED
Jon Turner, Island Life

SWANSEA CITY
Kelly Kiley, Rough Trade         

TRANMERE ROVERS
Christopher Torpey, Future Yard
Craig Pennington, Future Yard
Dave Owen, Big Scary Monsters  
Kenny Orr, Reliable Source Music
Matthew Hogarth, Eggy Recordings
Mike Smith, Downtown Music

WATFORD
Gareth Perry, Side Two
Giles Bidder, 101 Part Time Jobs
Jay Taylor, Prescription PR
Jonathan Woods, Official Charts Company
Kamal Kamruddin, WMP
Lohan Presencer, Ministry Of Sound
Saquib B, GRM Daily
Sim Rollison, Columbia

WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Jeremy Allen, Freelance
Paul Flower, Profound Media

WEST HAM WFC
Rob Harrison, Listen Generously

WIGAN ATHLETIC
Philip Moss, Secret Meeting

WITTON ALBION
Dan Smith, Entertainment One

WOKING
Nat Walker, Live Production        

WORCESTER CITY
Lee Jackson, Wall Of Sound PR     

WORTHING
Bradley Stratton, Shoot Music
Tom Dunne, JOY. Concerts

WREXHAM
James Merritt, AuthorityMGMT/Virgin Radio
Katherine Hogarth, 5B Artists & Media
Tom Ryan, Bray & Krais Solicitors

WYCOMBE WANDERERS
Adam Velasco, Cherry Red  

YEOVIL TOWN
Tristan Gatward, Universal Music

YORK CITY
Chris Salmon, Glastonbury Festival
Joff Hall, Kilimanjaro Live

