CMA Awards nominees revealed including Gabby Barrett, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton

The Country Music Association has revealed the nominees for The 55th Annual CMA Awards.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton top the list at five nominations. Other top nominees include Gabby Barrett along with mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce, each with four nominations, while Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young secure three nominations each.

The Nashville ceremony takes place on Wednesday, November 10 on ABC in the US. In the UK, BBC Four has screened highlights from the ceremony.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Brown, Dave Cohen, Corey Crowder, Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Aaron Eshuis, Chris Galland, Mickey Guyton, Charlie Handsome, Nicolette Hayford, Ryan Hurd, Martin Johnson, Emily Landis, Manny Marroquin, Jim McCormick, Sean Moffitt, Travis Nicholson, Drew Parker, Ed Pryor, Teddy Reimer, Running Bear and Aaron Sterling.

“This year, we have the opportunity to honour the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for country music,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our country music community unlike any other genre. The breadth of voices is evident in this year’s nominations, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate our deserving nominees in November!”