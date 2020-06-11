CMA names music and TV veteran Kelly Striewski as SVP, marketing & strategic partnerships

The Country Music Association has announced the hiring of Kelly Striewski as senior vice president, marketing & strategic partnerships, effective in August.

According to an official press release, in her new role Striewski will “oversee the development and execution of CMA’s marketing, communications and strategic partnerships strategies, which includes oversight of CMA’s marketing, communications, market research, creative, digital and strategic partnerships teams.”

Striewski will serve as a member of CMA’s executive leadership team, working closely with CMA board of directors to build strategic initiatives for the organization. She will also work closely with CMA’s network television partner, ABC Television Network.

Speaking about the appointment, Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to our executive team at CMA. She is a highly-accomplished entertainment veteran with a wealth of knowledge in both music and television. Kelly’s experience and expertise in marketing, communications and partnerships, as well as artist and industry relations, will be critical to CMA’s continued strategic growth.”

Striewski joins CMA from Dick Clark productions in LA, where she oversaw the company’s corporate and consumer marketing and communication efforts for shows including Academy Of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Golden Globe Awards,“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and more. Previously, Striewski also led the Nintendo of America account team at Golin where she oversaw all PR activity, social media and influencer campaigns, game launches, special events and the brand’s expansion into mobile.

Striewski added: “I am honored to join CMA and to fully immerse myself into the Nashville community. It will be a privilege to work under the leadership of the organization’s highly-regarded CEO, Sarah Trahern and the exceptional CMA Board of Directors. I look forward to utilizing my marketing and television expertise to develop unique and innovative strategies that drive continued growth for Country Music.”

Photo: courtesy of Kelly Striewski