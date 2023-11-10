Co-founders' inspirational message to the industry ahead of Women In Music Awards 2023

It’s time, once again, for possibly the best-loved event in the music industry – the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

The 2023 edition of the daytime ceremony takes place today (Friday, November 10, 2023) at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

The hugely successful awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business.

Doors open at 12 noon for the drinks reception, followed by lunch and the awards ceremony. The after-party at the venue kicks off at 5.30pm.

It’s sure to be another memorable and inspirational occasion. Highlights of the 2022 edition of Women In Music included Inspirational Artist Melanie C and Self Esteem leading the audience in a Spice Girls singalong, a special pre-ceremony moment for New Artist winners Nova Twins ahead of a gig in Manchester, and a surprise appearance by Sesame Street’s Elmo in a video tribute for YolanDa Brown, who was named Music Champion.

Last year marked our first outing at the Park Plaza, where WIM returns in 2023 for its biggest ever edition. This year’s ceremony has been sold out months in advance.

For 2023, we also have two new categories: DE&I Initiative of the Year and the Special Recognition Award. Read more about them below.

And it wouldn’t be the Women In Music Awards without our incredible host Alice Levine, who returns for her eighth edition of the ceremony. As she noted last year, that’s a timeframe that covers a longer duration than the four most recent Prime Ministers’ combined spells in office.

This year marks our 10th Women In Music celebration of female executive talent. The event launched in 2014 and has grown in popularity ever since (although Covid forced cancellation in 2020, we went ahead with the Roll Of Honour).

To mark the occasion and achievements over the past decade, co-founders Lara Baker and Alison Wenham shared their thoughts on the impact of Women In Music.

“Today we celebrate the Women in Music Awards,” said co-founder Alison Wenham. “I am so proud of everything we have achieved with, and through these awards. They have provided a unique platform and given new voice for women and all non-binary people across the entire industry.”

“As ever I am floored by the amazing contributions that the women being honoured at this year’s awards have made to the music industry,” said Lara Baker, Women In Music co-founder. “It’s going to be a day of celebration and inspiration, and a moment to reflect on our progress towards a music business that is diverse, inclusive and equitable for all.”

Music Week unveiled this year’s Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok last month – click here to meet the latest round of game-changing industry executives.

DE&I Initiative of the Year is a new award that focuses on a specific initiative from a business or organisation that has gone the extra mile to champion diversity and inclusion, both internally and externally.

The Music Week Women In Music Special Recognition Award (sponsored by YouTube) is launching this year to celebrate those whose roles may not always take centre stage in the industry. It has been conceived to honour an individual who has excelled in their chosen field over a long period of time and who has made a critical and palpable difference to their company.

The full list of awards is below.

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio sponsored by Downtown

Campaigner sponsored by Spotify

Live Music Inspiration

NEW: DE&I Initiative of the Year

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

NEW: Special Recognition sponsored by YouTube

Women In Music Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok

Inspirational Artist sponsored by Vevo

New Artist Award sponsored by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation

Outstanding Contribution

Attitude Is Everything is the WIM 2023 charity partner.

Blackstar is the branding sponsor and SoundCloud/Musiio is the drinks reception sponsor.

Click here to read interviews with our 2022 winners.