Coldplay's Shepherd's Bush Empire concert to be broadcast across Europe by Bauer Media Audio

Bauer Media Audio has announced that it has signed an exclusive deal to broadcast Coldplay’s comeback concert across Europe.

Leveraging its international reach and scale, Bauer Media Audio will air the concert on 13 of its leading European radio brands across eight different countries.

This includes stations such as: Absolute Radio (UK), The Hits Radio Network (UK), Today FM (Ireland), Radio Expres (Slovakia), RMF FM (Poland), Radio Nova (Finland), Radio Norge (Norway), Mix Megapol (Sweden) and Nova FM (Denmark). Listeners will also be treated to three additional exclusive tracks from the event.

The intimate concert at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire is set to be broadcast at 7pm GMT on Friday, October 15.

The band will be joined on stage by Bauer Media Audio’s Fleur East, after Chris Martin invited the singer and Hits Radio presenter to perform the track Human Heart with the band.

Paul Keenan, CEO of Bauer Media Audio, said: “By combining our unrivalled scale with the unique reach and entertainment provided by radio to the music industry to connect artists with their fans, we’ve created a fantastic, shared experience for millions to enjoy across Europe.”