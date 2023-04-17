Confetti Institute Of Creative Technologies to sponsor Music Week Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that the Confetti Institute Of Creative Technologies is a sponsor for the Music Week Awards 2023.

Following a record number of entries, the Music Week Awards takes place at Evolution London on May 24. Table bookings are available here - don’t miss out as diamond and platinum tables are already sold out.

The Confetti Institute Of Creative Technologies is sponsoring the hugely prestigious Record Company category.

The specialist creative industry institute is part of Nottingham Trent University and is set to launch its London campus later this year. Its 2,000 students have access to the best technology, studios and equipment, as well as industry-connected tutors. Graduates go on to careers in music, gaming, TV, film, live events, graphic design and many more sectors.

We provide specialist, hands-on degrees with countless opportunities to learn from and connect with industry experts Craig Chettle

“Confetti has been supporting creative talent entering the music industry for almost 30 years, with world-class facilities in Nottingham and a new campus set to launch in London this September,” said chief executive Craig Chettle MBE.

“We provide specialist, hands-on degrees with countless opportunities to learn from and connect with industry experts. Raising standards across the industry is a commitment we share strongly with the organisers and we’re delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Record Company award.”

