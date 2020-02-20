Country Hits Radio partner with Country To Country Festival

Country Hits Radio have partnered with Country To Country Festival for their upcoming London event. The news follows their previous partnership with the brand for their Country Music Week in 2019.

An official press release stated that the Country Hits Radio Sessions at Country To Country will feature “stripped-back sets from some of the most in-demand artists right now on the country music scene.”

The intimate sessions will be hosted by presenters Baylen Leonard, Jennie Longdon and Matt Spracklen and held at The O2’s new Loft venue over Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 March.

You can see the list of confirmed artists for the sessions below:



Saturday 14 March

Kyle Daniel, Alex Hall, Caylee Hammack, Temecula Road, Jackson Michelson, Austin Jenckes, Robert Counts, Kylie Morgan, Angie K

Sunday 15 March

Everette, Leslie Stevens, Filmore, Tenille Arts, Mitchell Tenpenny, Catherine McGrath, Niko Moon, Haley & Michaels

Speaking about the partnership, James Brownlow, content director for Country Hits Radio said: “We’re thrilled to partner with C2C and support these fantastic artists with our own stage at the upcoming London event. Many of these performers will be known to our listeners, while some will be newer, and we’re excited to provide a platform to share a spotlight on their talents. Who knows, perhaps the next Kacey Musgraves or Carrie Underwood will be spotted? Ticket holders should head down early to make sure they don’t miss out!”

Artists performing at the upcoming Country Hits Radio Sessions will also have their performances featured on the Country Hits Radio YouTube channel, with highlights played out on air.