Country Music Association commits $100,000 to Nashville tornado relief

Today (March 16) The Country Music Association (CMA) has revealed that it is giving $100,000 for tornado relief through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Response Fund.

The fund supports affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address ongoing needs.

An official press release stated that the pledge was made with “strong support from the CMA Board on behalf of its membership base.”

Speaking about the donation, Kurt Johnson, CMA board chairman and Town Square Media senior vice president, programming said: "All of us at CMA hurt for our friends and neighbors and our hearts are with those who are suffering. We always want to be there to help in times of need.”

In addition to this, CMA also partnered with SESAC to host a weeklong supply drive at their Music Row offices between March 6-13. The drive resulted in over 20 truckloads of supplies being sent to seven local churches and nonprofits who service affected areas in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties.