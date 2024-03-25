Courtney Love to present BBC 6 Music series on women in music

Courtney Love is to present an eight-part series on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds.

Courtney Love’s Women is described as a “candid and raw new music series,” in which Love shares the soundtrack to her life and reflects on the women in music who have shaped her as an artist.

“With incredible access to one of music’s true icons, Courtney Love’s Women is an unique and personal glimpse into Courtney’s life as she celebrates women in music – the music they made and the music that made them,” said a statement.

Across eight episodes, the founder and lead singer of Hole takes listeners on an era-by-era journey through her life and the music that made her, alongside her friend and music-podcaster and writer, Rob Harvilla.

Samantha Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: “Courtney Love is an icon and a trailblazer – her influence on music and culture over the decades is undeniable. At 6 Music, we invite artists to share their stories directly with their fans and our listeners and I’m very proud that Courtney will be hosting a series of incredible shows for us in April.

“Halfway through the series, on Friday, April 12, we’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of Courtney’s most powerful works – Hole’s Live Through This – by dedicating the schedule to her music, the music that influenced her and the artists she’s inspired in Courtney Love Forever.”

Episodes 1-4 will be available on BBC Sounds from Monday, April 8 and broadcast on 6 Music on April 8-11, 11pm-12pm.

Episodes 5-8 will be available on BBC Sounds from Monday, April 15 and broadcast on 6 Music on April 15-18, 11pm-12pm.

6 Music’s celebration of Courtney Love continues on Friday, April 12 with Courtney Love Forever. On the 30th anniversary of Hole’s second album, Live Through This, 6 Music will be celebrating Courtney Love throughout the day (7am-7pm).

Presenters will play one track per hour by Courtney Love. Tracks will be introduced by voicenotes from musicians and fans including Sprints, The Last Dinner Party and Kate Nash.

Tracks played throughout the day on 6 Music will be from artists who have influenced Courtney Love, her contemporaries and acts that have been influenced by her.

A Courtney Love Forever collection of programmes, featuring performances and interviews will be available on BBC Sounds from April 12.

PHOTO: Andre Csillag