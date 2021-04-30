Crack Magazine revives print edition

Crack Magazine is reviving its print format, Music Week can exclusively reveal.

The Bristol-based title is launching its brand new issue today, starring Cktrl on the cover. The cover will be revealed via its social channels at 11am today (April 30).

Crack, which has featured a range of acts including Björk, Aphex Twin and Dave on its cover, paused its print run in March last year after the pandemic impacted its advertising, which is drawn largely from live events.

The publication, which prides itself on supporting independent music, will be stocked in over 500 locations across the UK – including record stores, independent retailers, cafes, bars and cinemas – with a focus on London, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow.

It feels amazing to be distributing our core product across the UK again Luke Sutton, Crack Magazine

Crack, which is also known for its events and collaborations with various festivals, launched Crack Magazine Supporters last year, encouraging contributions to help keep it alive during the pandemic. It also published a digital magazine in the interim.

Luke Sutton, director, told Music Week: “Crack Magazine started out as a free monthly music magazine. We’ve loved experimenting and adapting over the last year and a bit, this is something we’ll continue to do. But it feels amazing to be distributing our core product across the UK again with an incredible rising artist like Cktrl on the cover and voices like No Home, Backroad Gee and Tkay Maidza on the pages. Pick up a copy at your local record store, independent cafes, select retailers and outdoor spaces.”

Last year, the magazine led a talent search for emerging video directors, helping to fight inequality in the music industry.