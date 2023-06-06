Creative license: Nominate the stars behind the scenes for Music Week Women In Music Awards 2023

The Music Week Women In Music Awards has a track record of honouring the best of the best, from rising stars to experienced executive talent.

The Music Creative Award recognises significant contribution to the making of music through songwriting, studio production, or studio technology.

So, with nominations now open for this year’s ceremony – which takes place on November 10, 2023 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London – it’s time to shout out the creative talents doing vital work behind the scenes.

Last year’s winner, BTS hitmaker Jessica Agombar (above), spoke about her songwriting career so far with Music Week.

“We don’t know if anything in the studio will see the light of day, but we’ve paid to get there, paid for lunch,” she said. “It always absolutely baffles me that the producer is so well respected and the production deal is cut before anyone walks into the room. And eight times out of 10, that producer is a man. And every single time he’s getting paid whether the song comes out or not. At the higher levels, they can insist that the song comes out.”

Alongside Agombar, previous winners of the Music Creative honour include Jin Jin, Camille ‘Kamille’ Purcell, Karen Poole and more.

Now, it’s time to find out who will follow in their footsteps this year. So, whether you work in publishing, songwriting, production or beyond, don’t miss your chance to nominate the stars behind the hits.

From August 2022-June 2023, nominees should have demonstrated exceptional achievements, consistent contribution and campaigning. Full information and criteria can be found here.