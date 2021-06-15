DawBell hires Tom Stabb as associate director for social media

Leading entertainment PR and communications agency DawBell has added a new senior member of staff to their growing team of 30.

Former Columbia Records digital marketing manager Tom Stabb has joined DawBell as associate director on the social media team.

Stabb, who has over 10 years’ digital experience working in entertainment across music, publishing and gaming, joins DawBell following roles at Sony Music and Warner Music. Most recently at Columbia, he led on digital campaigns for artists including Calvin Harris, Childish Gambino, Khalid, Kygo and The Script.



As part of the social media team, Stabb will work alongside Holly Appleton (head of digital) to continue to build the social media offering alongside the PR department. Current social media clients include Casio Music, Sony Legacy, Isle of Wight Festival and Supergrass.



With DawBell expanding into areas outside of music and events, including brands, talent and sports, the social media team provides services in all these areas alongside music.

I'm looking forward to us working together across music, brands, sports and talent, combining PR and social to create progressive digital campaigns Holly Appleton



Tom Stabb said: "I couldn't be happier to be joining the team at DawBell. Rich, Stu and everyone at the agency have built up an incredible reputation over the years, so I am thrilled they have asked me to join the team and help take their Social offering to the next level.”



Holly Appleton said: “We are all really excited to have Tom join DawBell and I'm looking forward to us working together across music, brands, sports and talent, combining PR and social to create progressive digital campaigns.”



DawBell represents clients including Harry Styles, BTS, Rihanna, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Pharrell, James Corden, Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse, Vick Hope, The BRIT Awards, Isle of Wight Festival, Hyundai Mercury Prize, The London Football Awards, Geraint Thomas, Pioneer DJ, Global Podcasts and Casio Music.