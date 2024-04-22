DawBell joins leading international PR firms to launch PR:E network

Seven leading independent PR agencies from across Europe have joined forces to establish PR:E, a popular culture PR network to operate across the continent.

PR:E, or Public Relations Europe, is a network of agencies operating in key territories including Belgium/Benelux (ABCommunication), France (Cartel), Germany (Kruger Media), Italy (Goigest), the Nordics (PR Nordic), Spain (Blanchón) and the UK (DawBell). The companies all specialise in engaging and aligning clients within music, gaming, tech, sports, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle with popular culture.

The network, which originated during the pandemic, was created for the seven agencies to supportively share their resources, diverse ways of working and best practices. PR:E has since grown into a full scale international PR and communications service for global clients, offering an opportunity to expand their reach, visibility and engagement throughout Europe.

Through PR:E, global clients will gain access to the seven core territories, as well as markets across the rest of Europe through the extensive relationships of the member agencies.

“The PR:E network is focused on breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries within the pop culture space utilising innovative and modern PR, such as creator marketing and new digital strategies alongside more traditional methods – helping clients tell their story in the most effective and impactful way,” said a statement.

DawBell is an award-winning, UK-based independent PR, communications agency with departments for music & entertainment, brands, talent, sports and events. Its roster includes the BRIT Awards, Casio Music, Gibson, ABBA Voyage, F1 Exhibition, Silverstone and Pioneer DJ/AlphaTheta with international artists and talent including Harry Styles, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, James Corden, Alex Scott and more.

DawBell played an integral role in forming the network and will provide insight into the UK market.

Kate Etteridge, general manager at DawBell, said: “At DawBell, we have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of public relations and delivering exceptional results for our clients. We are thrilled to have founded the PR:E network set-up to be more agile and adaptable to local needs and differences, in the time of an evolving traditional PR landscape.”

Each agency will still continue its independent work with existing clients, but working together through the network, new appointments will join a collective roster as a PR:E client.

Etteridge added: “By uniting our strengths under one cohesive network, PR:E is exceptionally positioned to meet the increasing demand for a service that offers a more joined up European strategy, while offering clients the unprecedented opportunity to expand their reach and reputation and deliver impactful results on an international scale.”