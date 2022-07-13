Deadline approaching for entries to Women In Music Awards 2022

The deadline is fast approaching for entries to the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022.

Nominations are now open for the categories at www.mw-womeninmusic.com - the deadline for entries is 6pm, July 18, 2022. Simply click on the link to make a nomination and read the full criteria for each category.

The ceremony returns on November 11 and will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with the Association of Independent Music and UK Music.

Table and tickets for the daytime ceremony are available to book now here.

The 2021 awards ceremony featured game-changing execs, artists and creatives collecting awards including Cassandra Gracey, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Carla Marie Williams, Sulinna Ong, Nadia Khan, Shaznay Lewis, and more.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories. You can see the full list of categories below:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 12 new additions

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has almost 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

Roll Of Honour nominations can also be made via the Women In Music site.

There are opportunities to showcase support throughout the run-up to the event as well as onsite on November 11, 2022. Contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com or helen.hughes@futurenet.com for more information.