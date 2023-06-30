Deadline extended for Women In Music Awards 2023 nominations

Due to demand, the nominations deadline for the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2023 has now been extended to 6pm on July 6.

Please submit nominations for executives and artists online at mw-womeninmusic.com. You can also read the full criteria for each category.

Two new categories have been added for this year's edition of the hugely popular daytime industry event, for which tables and tickets are already selling fast.

The Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony.

Table bookings are now open for the 2023 awards ceremony. Table positioning is decided on a first-come, first-served basis, so please book your table here as soon as possible to secure the best position.

Alison Wenham, co-founder, Women in Music Awards, and COO, Blue Raincoat/Chrysalis commented: "Every year we exceed our own expectations. We have conclusively proven the value, contribution and importance of women in our industry as leaders, influencers, entrepreneurs and change-makers. In our tenth year, we will once again demonstrate the importance of diversity in our industry and we look forward to another wonderful day out.’

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

For 2023, we have two new categories: DE&I Initiative of the Year and the Special Recognition Award.

DE&I Initiative of the Year focuses on a specific initiative from a business or organisation that has gone the extra mile to champion diversity and inclusion, both internally and externally. As well as evidence of widespread diversity and equal opportunities, entries need to provide examples of how the initiative is leading the way in highlighting the benefits of diversity in business.

The Music Week Women In Music Special Recognition Award is launching to celebrate those whose roles may not always take centre stage in the industry. It has been conceived to honour an individual who has excelled in their chosen field – spanning any job in any sector of the industry – over a long period of time and who has made a critical and palpable difference to their company.

As well as the awards categories, we will also be inducting another 12 executives into the Roll Of Honour. Launched in 2014, it aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are game-changers in the music industry.

The judging period for this year’s awards is from August 2022 to June 2023. All nominees and businesses must be based in the United Kingdom, except for International Woman of the Year.

The 2022 edition of Women In Music had plenty of highlights, including Inspirational Artist Melanie C and Self Esteem leading the audience in a Spice Girls singalong, a special pre-ceremony moment for New Artist winners Nova Twins ahead of a gig in Manchester, and a surprise appearance by Sesame Street’s Elmo in a video tribute for YolanDa Brown, who was named Music Champion.

CEO Andreea Gleeson emerged as our International Woman Of The Year for 2022.

“I invite you all to continue being part of the change,” said Gleeson. “We all have a role to play in making our field more diverse.”

Young COO Chloë Roberts – named Businesswoman Of The Year in 2022 – praised the “amazing event that shines a light on women… An event that inspires execs to interns”.

Outstanding Contribution winner Selina Webb, EVP, Universal Music UK, was introduced by CEO/chairman David Joseph, who has worked alongside her for two decades. A video tribute featured UMG CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge and EMI co-president Rebecca Allen, as well as Universal Music stars Sir Elton John, ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Michael Kiwanuka.

"There’s still so much more to be done in this industry when it comes to diversity and representation," said Webb as she collected her award. "Let’s continue to support the next generation of female leaders."

Click here to read interviews with our 2022 winners.

Vevo, PRS For Music and PRS Foundation are sponsoring Women In Music 2023.

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lara Jaggon: lare.jaggon@futurenet.com

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

In addition to the Women In Music Roll Of Honour, the full list of categories is below.

Music Week Awards 2023 Categories

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative - Spirit Of The Studio

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

NEW: DE&I Initiative of the Year

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

NEW: Special Recognition

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)