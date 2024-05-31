Deadline extended for Women In Music Awards 2024 entries

The deadline for entries to Music Week’s Women In Music Awards 2024 has been extended by one week. The final deadline for all entries is 11.59pm on June 7.

Entries are now open here where you can also read the criteria for each category (see the full list below). Entries are also open for this year’s Roll Of Honour, which recognises game-changing executives.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the ceremony are now open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

In addition to the Roll Of Honour, the full list of categories for this year's event is below.



Women In Music 2024 categories

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio sponsored by Downtown

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

DE&I Initiative of the Year

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Special Recognition

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken) sponsored by Vevo

New Artist Award (no nominations taken) sponsored by PRS for Music

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

Sponsors for 2024 include Downtown, Vevo, PRS For Music, PRS Foundation, Rock Steady and Blinding Talent.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com