Deadline nears for entries for Accountancy Firm Of The Year at the Music Week Awards 2020

The deadline to enter the Accountancy Firm Of The Year category at the 2020 Music Week Awards is approaching fast, with less than a week to go.

To join the biggest and best accountancy firms in the business in vying for the award, click here. All entries must be received by 6pm on Wednesday, February 26.

The music industry's biggest night returns to Battersea Evolution on Wednesday, May 6. The ceremony switched to the venue last year for its biggest ever edition.

The Accountancy Firm Of The Year Award opens and closes for entries on a different timeline to our other categories, taking into account that December and January are the busiest times of the year for accountancy firms. Skeet Kaye Hopkins claimed the inaugural award in 2019.

Check out the confirmed finalists for 2020's other categories here. Confirmed sponsors for the Music Week Awards include ERA (association partner – Independent Retailer), Music Venue Trust (association partner – Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene), BPI (category sponsor – Record Company Of The Year), Radiomonitor (category sponsor – Promotions Team Of The Year), the BRIT Trust (Charity Partner) and PPL (category sponsor – Radio Station).

