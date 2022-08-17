Deezer to power RTL+ music app launch in Germany

RTL Deutschland has announced the launch of music streaming app RTL+ Musik, which, through its partnership with Deezer, will grant subscribers access to 90 million tracks and 5,000 curated playlists.

The music streaming service is a critical component in the expansion of RTL+ into a cross-media entertainment offering.

Matthias Dang, co-CEO of RTL Deutschland, said: "The German streaming market is growing. But with more and more offers, the market is also becoming more confusing for users. We are therefore convinced that the variety of content, simplicity and price will be the decisive success factors in the streaming market. On RTL+, users can now access an extensive and top-class range of videos and music with a subscription – and at an unbeatable low price. We are thus starting the expansion of RTL+ into a comprehensive entertainment experience."

Stephan Schäfer, co-CEO of RTL Deutschland, added: "After video, music is the most popular content category in the streaming sector. We are therefore very pleased that we were able to win Deezer as a partner and are now launching the RTL+ music app on the market. We will continue to expand RTL+ successively, which will clearly distinguish it from the competition in the growth market of streaming."

Deezer and RTL have worked closely together in developing RTL+ Musik, meaning that subscribers will have access to one of the largest music catalogues in the world, including creative Deezer Originals such as InVersions 90s.

Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO of Deezer, said: “It is exciting to see the first results of this major partnership, and we are looking forward to being a part of the continued growth of RTL+, giving millions of German consumers access to one of the world’s most innovative, and recognized music streaming services. Building successful partnerships is a key part of our strategy, and we are proud to support RTL Deutschland in providing unbeatable and unique entertainment experiences on RTL+.”