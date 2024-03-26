Deezer to sponsor Music Week Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that Deezer is to sponsor the International Marketing Team Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards 2024.

The Music Week Awards 2024 takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – it is now completely sold out.

The International Marketing Team Of The Year category was launched in 2023 and returns this year – you can see all the finalists here.

As a longstanding partner for artists of all sizes, Deezer plays a key role in supporting UK artists to grow their fanbase internationally Nigel Harding

Deezer is one of the world’s largest independent music experiences platforms. The company provides access to a full-range catalogue of high quality music, lossless HiFi audio and industry-defining features available in 180-plus countries. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US.

“As a longstanding partner for artists of all sizes, Deezer plays a key role in supporting UK artists to grow their fanbase internationally, and we are thus very proud to sponsor the category of International Marketing Team of the Year at the Music Week Awards,” said Nigel Harding, VP artist relations at Deezer. “We look forward to shining a light on all the amazing teams that support and nurture the artists that form the foundation of the UK music business.”

The event is now sold out and if you would like to be added to the waiting list, should any tickets become available, or discuss existing bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com