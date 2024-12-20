Deezer to sponsor Music Week Awards 2025

Deezer is returning to sponsor the Music Week Awards. The global streaming platform will be supporting the International Marketing Team Of The Year category once again.

Entries are now officially open here for the Music Week Awards 2025.

The hugely popular ceremony will return on May 8, 2025 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open here.

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, A&R, radio, marketing and PR. From groundbreaking campaigns to extraordinary talent, the Music Week Awards celebrate the very best in the business.

This year’s edition sold out well in advance of the ceremony, which concluded with an appearance by guest presenters Girls Aloud, who received a rousing reception from the industry audience as they honoured Strat trophy winner Peter Loraine.

Let’s celebrate the incredible teams who work tirelessly to ensure that UK artists continue to be cherished across the globe Nigel Harding

The International Marketing Team Of The Year category was won by Warner Music UK in 2024.

“As a trusted partner to artists of all levels, Deezer plays a vital role in helping UK artists expand their fanbase overseas,” said Nigel Harding, VP artist relations at Deezer. “We are therefore proud to sponsor the International Marketing Team of the Year category at the Music Week Awards. Let’s celebrate the incredible teams who work tirelessly to ensure that UK artists continue to be cherished across the globe.”

Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with over 600 people based in France, Germany, Brazil, the UK and US. The music experience platform is now available in 180-plus countries with features including lossless HiFi audio.

For Music Week Awards entry and table booking queries, please contact Kate Smith: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

If you’d like to find out about 2025 sponsorship packages, please get in touch with Lawrence Cooke: lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com.