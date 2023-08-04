Dequency expands sync opportunities across podcasts, digital advertising and video games

Dequency has expanded its blockchain-based music licensing marketplace to cater for more digital media types.

Launching its Web3-powered music rights marketplace in 2022, Dequency offered music for licensing into associated areas such as metaverses, games, and other digital audiovisual assets.

Dequency’s decentralised music licensing marketplace is now available to creative and advertising industries outside of Web3. The expanded offering means that music rights-holders on the platform can now capitalise on sync opportunities across podcast, student film, digital advertising, corporate videos, live events, and video games.

Dequency CEO Keatly Haldeman said: “When we launched Dequency, the focus was on streamlining music licensing for Web3 audiovisual digital assets, games and metaverses – using the power of the blockchain to make transactions quicker, easier, cheaper and more transparent. It was always our intention to extend this technology, and those principles, to the wider traditional audiovisual production community, for which online music licensing has been limited - and often predatory - for recording artists and catalogues.”

As part of this expansion, Dequency has also introduced a new pricing matrix, offering a blend of full control and guidance for rights-holders and standardised licensing for audiovisual and digital media creators. There are two tiers of set pricing based on the audiovisual medium to be licensed, and a third tier that gives rights-holders unrestricted flexibility to set their own prices. Transactions can be made using both fiat and cryptocurrency.

Keatly Haldeman added: "One of our goals with Dequency was to create a system that gave music artists and catalogues the greatest level of control of any sync licensing platform in the market. We listened to our licensor and licensee users, and both sides asked for some level of pricing standardisation and licences for expanded usage.

“With this release, we give music rights owners the option to offer their music for one of two pricing tiers or continue to set their own fees. Content creators and advertisers benefit from more consistent pricing for a wide variety of uses. And as before, users can expect a high calibre of music from discerning artists and labels who require the unprecedented level of control that only Dequency offers.

"Dequency is committed to empowering artists and content creators by providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in the digital age. Our marketplace not only facilitates efficient licensing transactions, but also fosters a thriving community where music flourishes and artists are fairly compensated for their work."