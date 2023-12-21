DJ Ace to leave BBC 1Xtra after 21 years

DJ Ace is to leave BBC 1Xtra after 21 years.

The 1Xtra veteran is currently host of the weekday morning show (10am to 1pm) and the flagship R&B show, which airs on Saturday (11pm-12.30am).

Chuckie has been named as the new host of 1Xtra’s R&B Show. The first show with Chuckie will be broadcast on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Chuckie will take over from Ace, who has decided to leave the station after 21 years. Ace joined 1Xtra in 2002 and has since hosted a number of shows across the network from Weekend Breakfast to the 1Xtra Live Lounge show.

“He has been an integral part of the station over the years, hosting some of the most iconic moments and interviewing global superstars such as Alicia Keys, Usher, Lizzo and John Legend,” said a statement.

Ace’s last R&B show will be on Saturday, January 20.

Londoner Chuckie is an established podcast host and DJ specialising in R&B. He has an award-winning podcast (HCPod) and YouTube series (The Cheque Up), where he has interviewed guests including Ed Sheeran, Maya Jama, Kranium and Stormzy.

Chuckie said: “This is a very surreal and sensational moment for me. I’m very grateful to be a part of the 1Xtra team and I’m looking forward to creating some high quality musical moments with the listeners.”

In the interim until Chuckie takes over, No Guidnce will host the show for four weeks from Saturday, January 27. They have recently been nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the 2024 MOBO awards and named as one of 1Xtra’s Hot For 2024 acts.

Ace said: “After two decades, various daytime slots and over 10,000 hours on air I’ve decided it’s time to move on. I’ve loved my time at 1Xtra and have so many proud moments to reflect on. I’m very thankful for all the opportunities I have had.”

Faron McKenzie, head of BBC Radio 1Xtra, said: “I’m really excited to welcome Chuckie to the station, he has an incredible passion and love for R&B as well as huge amounts of knowledge on the genre. I can’t wait to see what he does with the show.

“Ace has been a hugely important part of 1Xtra and has given everything to the station for the past 21 years. He’s helped to define 1Xtra and its audience and has been an incredible radio talent. I’d like to thank him for everything that he’s done and wish him the very best for the future.”

It was also announced earlier in the year that DJ Day Day will join the network to present 1Xtra’s weekday 10am to 1pm show, which will broadcast from the Mailbox in Birmingham from January 22, 2024. Ace will broadcast his final weekday show on Friday, December 29.