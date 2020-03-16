Your site will load in 16 seconds
DJ Pete Mitchell dies: music and radio stars pay tribute to 'passionate, knowledgeable pioneer'

March 16th 2020 at 11:37AM
Pete Mitchell

Key figures from radio and music have paid tribute to DJ Pete Mitchell who passed away suddenly last week (March 12).

Most recently working for Virgin Radio to create a series of acclaimed documentaries, the popular broadcaster had also presented shows for Absolute Radio, BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music and XFM among others.

He is credited as being the person who gave Oasis their first ever airplay, while he was renowned for his knowledge and curation of soul music.

A number of Mitchell's stations, DJs and radio execs expressed their shock and sadness at the loss.

Respected as voice for artists on the airwaves, a number of the acts who Mitchell had championed during their careers also left tributes to the DJ.

 

  

Music Week would like to add its tribute to Pete Micthell, several members of the current team had worked with the DJ in previous roles and found him a passionate, sharp broadcaster who took his listeners on compelling musical journeys, whether introducing new talents or deep diving into music's history. RIP Pete.



