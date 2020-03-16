DJ Pete Mitchell dies: music and radio stars pay tribute to 'passionate, knowledgeable pioneer'

Key figures from radio and music have paid tribute to DJ Pete Mitchell who passed away suddenly last week (March 12).

Most recently working for Virgin Radio to create a series of acclaimed documentaries, the popular broadcaster had also presented shows for Absolute Radio, BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music and XFM among others.

He is credited as being the person who gave Oasis their first ever airplay, while he was renowned for his knowledge and curation of soul music.

A number of Mitchell's stations, DJs and radio execs expressed their shock and sadness at the loss.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of the much respected music radio presenter Pete Mitchell, who has worked on both BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.



Our thoughts today are with Pete’s friends and family. pic.twitter.com/QNBVegZmA6 — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) March 13, 2020

Beyond devastated. I'm overwhelmed by memories of the years we worked together on radio, and so many more of our friendship. Pete was the kindest, most loyal friend. He’ll be missed by so many people, most of all by Helen & his boys - about whom he was always bursting with pride pic.twitter.com/ViYLWZMxlg — Geoff Lloyd (@GeoffLloyd) March 13, 2020

We are deeply saddened to bring you the news that our beloved friend and colleague, Pete Mitchell, has passed away.https://t.co/VUDQYZTcaQ — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) March 13, 2020

As a broadcaster, Pete Mitchell was passionate, knowledgeable and a pioneer, introducing us to many of the bands we've loved along the way. As a person he was mischievous, fun, fiercely loyal and he brought a room alive whenever he walked into it. He'll be missed by so many. — Paul Sylvester (@paulsylvester75) March 13, 2020

All of us at Absolute Radio are saddened to hear of the passing of Pete Mitchell.

Pete was an incredibly talented broadcaster, colleague, and much-loved friend.

His passion for music shone through in every programme he made.

We send our love and thoughts to his family. RIP Pete. pic.twitter.com/Tj7BEqj6HZ — Absolute Radio (@absoluteradio) March 13, 2020

I am so sad to hear that Pete Mitchell has died. He was a lovely man and so passionate about music. I always loved his company. You will be missed Pete — Janice Long (@janicelongdj) March 13, 2020

Gutted about Pete Mitchell, when I started at Absolute he gave me great advice and showed me where all the best curry houses were in Soho. He wore an intimidating Northern look like you'd just spilled his pint but he was the one of the sweetest, most genuine people I've met. RIP — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) March 13, 2020

Radio DJ Pete Mitchell has died. This is such a shock. He was a brilliant, enthusiastic broadcaster and a huge supporter of local Manchester music talent with his 'IQ' show on Piccadilly/Key103. He presented on Virgin, and other stations inc. Absolute Radio. RIP Pete, you gem. pic.twitter.com/McivAq3B9r — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) March 13, 2020

Absolutely crushing to hear of the sad death of Pete Mitchell



A gentle man, a wicked sense of humour and an encyclopedic knowledge of, and utter love for, music



An honour to fill your huge boots at XFM Manchester. And to work alongside you at @VirginRadioUK



A Mancunian legend. pic.twitter.com/Wd47CcNfuf — Tim Cocker (@cocker) March 13, 2020

Pete Mitchell is in all our thoughts today, and of course we are all thinking of his close family in particular, and will be for a long time. Pete you were a great friend, Thankyou for all the fun times, there were so many x — Tim Vernon (@TimVernon01) March 13, 2020

Respected as voice for artists on the airwaves, a number of the acts who Mitchell had championed during their careers also left tributes to the DJ.

Rest easy, Pete Mitchell. We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/9ngW8rS6uo — New Order (@neworder) March 13, 2020

I was really sad to hear that Pete Mitchell died. He played our music on the radio for the first time in ‘98

And supported us ever since and he was a lovely man x — Guy Garvey (@Guy_Garvey) March 15, 2020

Gutted to hear about Pete. A very sad loss as he was a really great bloke. I feel for his wife and sons ?? #PeteMitchell @petemitchelldj pic.twitter.com/FgIl7HsTNT — Shaun Ryder (@ShaunryderX) March 14, 2020

Oh man, so sad to hear that Pete Mitchell has died. He was a friend of ours for thirty years. One of the first DJs to play and champion The Charlatans. Always a pleasure to catch up with him, such fond memories of our times together. My thoughts are with Pete’s family and friends pic.twitter.com/EAIrcSuzIa — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 13, 2020

We loved Pete Mitchell. Our first DJ friend. A big hearted man with a great sense of humor who actively helped many bands including us. Safe travels. All our love to his family. https://t.co/Fxs5ItoC5k — Tim Booth (@RealTimBooth) March 13, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of Pete Mitchell. I literally sat in this spot a few weeks ago being interviewed about my book. So glad I had the opportunity to meet him and talk music. RIP #petemitchell pic.twitter.com/HfIOxDH431 — 10cc (@10ccWorstBand) March 13, 2020

We’re So sorry to hear today of the passing of Pete Mitchell,what a lovely guy & a big champion of Manchester music ,supported Doves from the start and also right back to our sub sub days some 30 years ago ,he was a great laugh and a great broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/rp7JTEYNB8 — Doves (@dovesmusicblog) March 13, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Pete Mitchell ???????? pic.twitter.com/QocmGygXlw — Rowetta ???? (@Rowetta) March 13, 2020

If you were from Manchester & involved in music from the late 80's-90's you couldn't help but appear on Pete Mitchell's radar.

He was like a sponge for new music of ALL genres, a pleasure to know & a top interviewer

(Sometimes in my car)

Thank you for championing us all Pete ???? — Denise Johnson (@TheDJohnsonR3AL) March 13, 2020

Music Week would like to add its tribute to Pete Micthell, several members of the current team had worked with the DJ in previous roles and found him a passionate, sharp broadcaster who took his listeners on compelling musical journeys, whether introducing new talents or deep diving into music's history. RIP Pete.