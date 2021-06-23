DJ Target steps down from music lead role at BBC Radio 1Xtra

DJ Target is step down from his music lead role at BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The broadcaster tweeted his decision, although he stressed he will remain on air.

"Yo guys, after 3 years in the job and a great run, I’ve decided to step down from my role as Music Lead at 1Xtra – I’m crazy busy with TV projects, my five radio show a week, and a bunch of other bits and feel the time is right to make way for someone else to come in," he wrote.

"Just be to very clear, I am not leaving 1Xtra and I’ll still be doing what I do on the radio, pushing and championing new music and new artists from around the UK and further afield."

Target added that he was proud of his time leading music on the station, particularly helping to organise a series of live events.

"I’ve help curate three 1Xtra Lives including our biggest one ever at the O2 in 2018," he told his followers. "I feel 1Xtra is sounding amazing, and I’m happy to be stepping down whilst we are moving in the right direction, growing and pushing culture!"

DJ Target and Sarah Beaumont were named co-music leads at 1Xtra in June 2018, the pair starred on the cover of Music Week soon after, outlining their vision for the station.

Last year, BBC Radio 1Xtra named Faron McKenzie as its new head of station.