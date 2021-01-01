Donations to Christie Hospital encouraged in memory of late Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding

In memory of late Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, donations are being encouraged to Christie Hospital – the place where she received treatment and care in the last 18 months of her life.

Harding passed away from breast cancer on September 5 – Harding’s family requested donations to the hospital instead of funeral flowers.

Upon her passing, the hospital wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Christie patient and supporter, Sarah Harding. Sarah was extremely passionate about breast cancer research and spoke often of the importance of funding this.”

The site also included a quote from Harding from June this year: "The Christie is doing everything it can to create a future without cancer, but funding research is the only way it will succeed. Every penny really does count, so please, if you can, help The Christie reach this goal."

Christie Hospital said: “You can help us continue Sarah's legacy by donating to our breast cancer research fund in her memory using our simple donation form below. We're really grateful for any support you can provide.”

Those wishing to donate can do so at this link







