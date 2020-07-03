Dotty to exit BBC Radio 1Xtra Breakfast Show

After six years at BBC Radio 1Xtra, Dotty has announced that she will be leaving the Breakfast Show at the end of July.

Dotty joined 1Xtra in 2014 and has since hosted a number of shows from the Saturday 4-7pm show to the weekday 1afternoon show. In July 2016, she took over The 1Xtra Breakfast Show and was the first solo female presenter in the station's history to host the show. Her last show will be on Thursday 30 July.

Her departure comes as 1Xtra is set to appoint a new station head. The station has a million listeners.

Dotty said: “This week marks my four-year anniversary on The 1Xtra Breakfast Show and it has been the most incredible experience of my life. But after almost 1,000 early mornings, I think it’s finally time for me to turn off my alarm clock and rest.

"With more listeners tuning in to the show than ever and this year’s Radio Academy award for Best Breakfast Show sitting on my mantlepiece, it feels like the right time to end on a high note and say goodbye to the radio station that I love.

Mark Strippel, head of programmes at 1Xtra, said: “Dotty is an incredible and unique talent and will always be part of the 1Xtra family. I speak on behalf of everyone at the station when I say that we’ll miss her loads, and thank her for every ounce of passion and commitment she has put into 1Xtra! We’ve shared some unforgettable radio moments and will be celebrating them this month.

"I’d like to pay tribute to Dotty and her incredible journey since joining as an artist six years ago, leading through to taking the Breakfast crown at this year’s ARIAS, and wish her the very best in her next chapter.”

1Xtra are currently auditioning for the next Breakfast Show host. Nadia Jae will be presenting The 1Xtra Breakfast Show whilst this process takes place.