Dotty to host Music Week Awards 2024

Music Week is delighted to announce that Dotty is to host the Music Week Awards 2024.

The ceremony will take place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – tickets are available here.

The Music Week Awards 2024 finalists were revealed last month. It is the only ceremony that recognises achievement across the whole industry, including record labels, music publishers, live, radio, marketing and PR. Each year, our prestigious awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges.

Dotty, a former Music Week cover star, is hosting our awards ceremony for the first time.

“It’s always an honour to be in the room for the Music Week Awards, so I’m thrilled that I get to be behind the wheel this year!" Dotty said. “I can’t wait to celebrate another brilliant year for the music business and the people that contribute to our thriving industry.”

On her daily show on Apple Music 1, Dotty interviews artists and plays the best of what’s new in UK Black Music, Afrobeats, amapiano, French rap, hip-hop, dancehall and more.

With a passion for championing new artists, Dotty continues to discover and celebrate fresh talent from around the world. Running a New Find artist discovery feature, Dotty highlights a different undiscovered or under-the-radar artist each week, supporting them with consistent radio plays and editorial Apple Music support.

I can’t wait to celebrate another brilliant year for the music business and the people that contribute to our thriving industry Dotty

Working closely with Apple Music’s African colleagues to unearth the best new music from the continent, The Dotty Show has featured South Africa’s breakout artist (and current Music Week cover star) Tyla, Bnxn, Tiwa Savage, Ruger, Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez.

Dotty has also made it her mission to be at the forefront of big music moments, from celebrating Burna Boy at the London Stadium for Apple Music Live, to launching her own in-studio Sound Clash featuring the biggest brands in Black music and culture, as part of Black History Month.

Dotty’s broadcasting career started at BBC Radio 1Xtra, fronting the ARIA award-winning Breakfast Show. She’s also the best selling author of Outraged – a candid exploration of the state of outrage in our culture.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2024, please contact lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com

If you have any booking queries, please contact: Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com