Downtown to sponsor Music Creative category at Women In Music Awards 2023

Music Week is delighted to announce that our Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio category at the Women In Music Awards 2023 will be sponsored by Downtown.

The highly-anticipated Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio was won by hitmaker Jessica Agombar at the 2022 ceremony.

“Downtown is proud to be partnering with the Music Week Women in Music Awards on this year’s Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio category,” said Andrew Bergman, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings. “There are many exceptional women behind the scenes writing, producing and innovating across studio technology that are paving the way forwards for the next generation of songwriters and producers. We’re honoured to be celebrating their achievements and recognising them for their important contribution to the music industry.”

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza, which was sold out several weeks in advance of the ceremony. It had plenty of highlights, including Inspirational Artist Melanie C and Self Esteem leading the audience in a Spice Girls singalong.