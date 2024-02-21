Downtown to sponsor Music Week Awards 2024

We are delighted to announce that Downtown is sponsoring the Independent Record Company category for the Music Week Awards 2024.

The Music Week Awards 2024 takes place on May 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – tickets are available here.

Downtown Music Holdings’ proprietary technology combines with the team’s expertise to help both aspiring and globally recognised artists and songwriters, and the businesses that represent them, to create, publish, distribute, manage, market, monetise and protect their music. Working with creators at every stage of their career, Downtown services over 20 million music assets from more than two million global clients across six continents.

Pieter van Rijn, president of Downtown Music, said: “Downtown is proud to be partnering with the Music Week Awards on this year’s Independent Record Company category. The global independent landscape is changing, with companies who empower and serve the independent rights holder standing at the fore. We’re honoured to be recognising the achievements of trailblazing record companies who are pushing boundaries and amplifying artists, and celebrating their hard work and crucial contribution to the industry.”

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2024, please contact lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com for more information.

If you have any booking or entry queries, please contact: Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com