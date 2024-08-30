Downtown to sponsor Music Week Women In Music Awards

We are delighted to announce that Downtown will once again sponsor the Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio category at the Music Week Women In Music Awards.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the ceremony are now open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

Downtown has been a supporter of the Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio category, which was won by Maegen Cottone in 2023.

"Downtown is proud to once again be sponsoring the Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio category at this year’s Women in Music Awards,” said Emily Stephenson, president, Downtown Music Publishing. “The industry is filled with talented women who work tirelessly behind the scenes across songwriting and production. I have the privilege of working alongside incredible women at Downtown every day and together we celebrate the achievements of these songwriters and producers who contribute so vastly to our industry."

Downtown Music Holdings’ proprietary technology combines with the team’s expertise to help aspiring and globally recognised artists and songwriters and the businesses that represent them create, publish, distribute, manage, market, monetise and protect their music.

Downtown works with creators at every stage of their career, from emerging songwriters to iconic performers. It services over 20 million music assets from over two million global clients across six continents.

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here.

We also inducted more game-changing women executives into the Roll Of Honour. They joined a line-up of previous honorees, who have been selected over the past decade.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com