Dua Lipa covers the May issue of Music Week

This month, we are thrilled to welcome Dua Lipa back to the cover of Music Week as the global superstar, businesswoman and Glastonbury headliner ushers in the Radical Optimism era.

Ahead of the long-awaited release of her third album on May 3, Music Week came face to face with Lipa in London, as she told us she is not only delivering what is set up to be one of the campaigns of 2024, but redefining her entire career.

With her publishing and management now part of her own company Radical22, the ultra ambitious star is in full control. Joined by Warner Records president Joe Kentish, who signed her as a teenager 10 years ago, she detailed her plan to inhabit every part of popular culture and discussed confidence, ownership and conquering the music industry.

Dua Lipa on making Radical Optimism

“It was about being able to dictate. Before, I wasn’t as confident in my craft. I definitely feel so much better about who I am as an artist and a songwriter, what I want to do and say and how I want to say it.”

Dua Lipa on taking control

“I think I trusted that other people knew better than me, and in some ways they did because they were more experienced. But I’ve just been learning to follow my gut and do the learning myself, rather than rely on other people’s knowledge.”

Dua Lipa on Radical22

“It’s about having control over my music, having the final say over what happens to it. As an artist, it’s important to understand that this is a business.”

Dua Lipa on Glastonbury

“Glastonbury has always been the pinnacle. It’s my favourite festival. I’m so grateful for the trust that Emily [Eavis] has put in me and I’ll make sure it’s great. It’s the biggest show of my life, so I’m gonna make sure I don’t fuck it up!”

Dua Lipa on Joe Kentish

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without him. I love it when he comes into the studio – he’s someone who I really want to impress, so every time I play Joe music, I hear things differently and realise what needs to change without him even saying anything.”

Dua Lipa on being a ‘pop star’

“People want you to speak out about things that you believe in, create a safe space for fans, or talk about current issues or activism. But at the same time, a lot of people want you to not do that and they want their pop stars to just be very quiet, like, ‘Just sing your song and don’t get involved in politics.’”

Dua Lipa on the music business

“I think that people mistake artists as being away with the fairies, because we are preoccupied with the creative side and that’s the only thing we really want to be doing. People take advantage of that a lot. People are proper charlatans and they’ll try it!”

In the Music Week Interview, we meet up with AWAL’s COO Paul Hitchman, who tells us all about the company’s growth since he joined in 2012 and shares the tech-focused powerhouse’s biggest successes so far, from Little Simz to Lovejoy. He talks about all things A&R, trends across the business and gives us the inside scoop on where team AWAL is heading next.

Also in the features section, genre-blending star Rachel Chinouriri goes deep on her journey through the music industry so far. Joined by Parlophone and Atlas Artists, the London-based singer-songwriter reveals all about the inspirations behind her debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events, why she prefers to write to her fans personally and what long-term success really means to her.

Up next, former BMG UK president and co-founder of Bella Figura Music, Alexi Cory-Smith, exclusively reveals the mission behind her new independent music rights company. Alongside head of operations Hannah Overton, she talks catalogue, the debate on remuneration and what it really takes to build a company from the ground.

Elsewhere, we bring together some of the leading names across the business to explore how the superfan phenomenon is changing the game and how artists are connecting with their fans in the continually evolving landscape of the modern music industry.

Finally in the features section, the new managing director of Small Green Shoots Makeda McMillan shares her story so far, talks about the importance of speaking out against discrimination and launches the charity’s next era.

In Hitmakers, LA-based producer Mike Sabath reveals the story of how Raye’s No.1 smash hit and BRIT Award-winning anthem Escapism came to life, from breaking into studios to nighttime drives around the Hollywood Hills.

In this month’s edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – award-winning music radio producer Channette Carleo shares her top tips on how to build a sustainable career in the industry.

As she returns with her new album All Born Screaming, St Vincent stars in The Aftershow to talk working with Dave Grohl, how singing Lithium with Nirvana was a bittersweet experience and what it feels like to watch Olivia Rodrigo play her guitar.

In The Big Story, Believe UK’s managing director Alex Kennedy talks genre growth and global reach for independent artists, while BRIT School principal Stuart Worden features in Spotlight to reflect on three decades working at the institution and to discuss AI’s impact on breaking talent.

Elsewhere in the front section, we are joined by jazz duo Blue Lab Beats in On The Radar, while Incoming sees Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi explain how the band survived addiction and in-fighting to make their fourth album.

Lastly, in our expanded monthly charts section, we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

PHOTOS: Tyrone Lebon