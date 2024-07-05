Dua Lipa's three albums surge into Top 10 following Glastonbury headline set

Dua Lipa headlined the opening night of Glastonbury 2024 with a hits-heavy show – and it’s clearly paid off in terms of sales and streaming consumption.

As well as the huge audience at the festival, the performance aired on BBC TV and the iPlayer, along with a global BBC livestream.

The live production clearly proved effective in terms of the BBC broadcast. In the week following her first ever headline performance on the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage, all of Dua Lipa’s three studio albums have returned to the UK albums chart. The star has also announced a Wembley Stadium show for summer 2025.

Dua Lipa’s new chart-topping album Radical Optimism leads the way at No.3 with 9,288 sales in the past week (up 157.8%), including 5,188 physical copies, 491 downloads and 3,679 streaming-equivalent sales. A new extended versions edition of the album was released to coincide with Glastonbury, helping Radical Optimism climb from No.27 into the Top 3 again.

With 93,625 sales to date according to Official Charts Company data, Radical Optimism (Warner Records) is now close to being certified gold after two months.

Speaking to Music Week for our cover story ahead of the Glastonbury performance, Dua Lipa said: “In terms of musical direction, we’ve really gone through the show and the stage design, changing little bits, adding samples here and there, ideas, what we think could be there… I like to put in as much rehearsal time as possible to make sure I give myself that space so when I get up on stage I just feel good about the performance and performing.”

The Glastonbury effect has been felt across Dua Lipa’s catalogue. She first made her mark at the festival in 2017 with the release of her self-titled debut album, which has climbed 69-10 in the latest chart (5,605 sales – up 153.7% week-on-week). The LP now has 1,055,633 sales to date.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia moved 100-8 with 6,006 sales (up 235.6%). The 2020 album has sales to date of 759,199.

In the singles chart, Dua Lipa’s recent hits all experienced a revival. Illusion moved 36-25 (consumption up 15.7%) with 212,131 sales to date.

Houdini returned to the chart at No.38 with consumption up 178.1% week-on-week (584,210 sales to date); Training Season re-entered at No.83 with consumption up 26.3% (369,849 sales to date).

Meanwhile, Glastonbury’s Sunday night headliner SZA’s current album SOS moved 30-19 (consumption up 25% week-on-week).

Saturday night headliners Coldplay had a more modest albums chart impact with their catalogue, although new single Feels Like I’m Falling In Love moved 25-16.

Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits climbed 91-29 (sales up 100.5%) following her ‘Legends’ slot at Glastonbury.

PHOTO: Joe Maher/Getty Images